FAME ON FIRE Drop Music Video For Title Track “Welcome To The Chaos”

With their sophomore album Welcome To The Chaos now available worldwide via Hopeless Records, Florida rockers Fame on Fire are celebrating the release by unveiling their next official single and music video from the album. The title track “Welcome To The Chaos” features Ice Nine Kills vocalist Spencer Charnas on the song and is sure to become a new fan favorite. The video for the song, produced by longtime collaborators Roman Films along with Manuel Soto, creates an exciting visual carnival for the senses that showcases the creativity of the band comprised of Bryan Kuznitz (vocals), Blake Saul (guitarist), Paul Spirou (bass), and Alex Roman (drums). The music video for “Welcome To The Chaos” can be seen below:

Fame on Fire’s newest full-length Welcome To The Chaos is the album that is poised to make a statement from the band. From the electronic creepy carnival ride music of “Intro” to the haunting vocal outro of “Dead or Alive,” the band has created a follow-up to their debut album Levels that is sure to solidify their place as one of the most-exciting new bands in rock. Songs like “Lost In Doubt,” “Robbery,” and “Rotting Away” are all sonically different and display the variety of musical influences the band has. The band has released 3 music videos from the new album: one for the debut single “Plastic Heart” (https://youtu.be/s3Te8RLeL98), another for the emotional track “Lost In Doubt” (https://youtu.be/uTJjQ3QX3Y8) and the recently-released, frenetic music video for the track “Cut Throat” (https://youtu.be/kKcOACjl0ps).Links to purchase Welcome To The Chaos or to find it on all Digital Service Providers can be found here: ffm.to/FOFwelcometothechaos.

The tracklisting for ‘Welcome To The Chaos’ is:

1) Intro

2) Welcome To The Chaos ft. Spencer Charnas of ICE NINE KILLS

3) Ketamine

4) Cut Throat

5) Emo Shit ft. Kody Lavigne

6) Lost In Doubt

7) Robbery

8) Signs

9) Plastic Heart

10) Rotting Away

11) Back Then

12) Jaded

13) Dead or Alive

Fame on Fire has been making new fans across North America with their busy tour schedule. Recently wrapping up a tour with Starset, Fame on Fire was recently announced as support opening for ONE OK ROCK. The tour kicks off on September 19th in Austin, TX and runs through October 20th where it wraps up in Los Angeles, CA. The tour will make stops in Orlando, New York City, Chicago and Seattle among other markets. The band was also announced as part of WRIF Riff Fest in Detroit on September 24th playing with Disturbed, In This Moment, Dirty Honey, The Violent and Eva Under Fire and as part of next year’s Shiprocked cruise – sailing January 22-28, 2023. Tickets for all upcoming shows can be found at: https://www.fameonfireband.com. The band will be touring extensively in 2022 to support Welcome To The Chaos.

Fame on Fire Upcoming Tour Dates

September 19th – Austin, TX – Emo’s#

September 20th – Houston, TX – House Of Blues#

September 21st – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues#

September 23rd – Orlando, FL – House Of Blues#

September 24th – Detroit, Mi – WRIF RIFF FEST*

September 25th – Charlotte, NC – The Underground#

September 27th – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall#

September 28th – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring#

September 30th – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom#

October 1st – Boston, MA – House Of Blues#

October 2nd – Montreal, QC – Club Soda#

October 4th – Toronto, ON – Rebel#

October 5th – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall#

October 7th – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues#

October 8th – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall#

October 9th – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis#

October 11th – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre#

October 12th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex#

October 14th – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater#

October 15th – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event Centre#

October 16th – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

October 19th – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater#

October 20th – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium#

January 22-28, 2023 – Shiprocked

# Opening for ONE OK ROCK

* Playing with Disturbed, In This Moment, Dirty Honey, The Violent and Eva Under Fire

