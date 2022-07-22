THE DEAD DAISIES Set September Release Date For Highly Anticipated ‘RADIANCE’ Album!

The Dead Daisies have announced a September 30th release date for their highly-anticipated sixth studio album, ‘RADIANCE.’

‘RADIANCE’ is ten tracks of pure unadulterated brilliant rock. The power of Doug Aldrich and David Lowy’s dual guitars provide a wall of sonic nectar. Frontman Glenn Hughes rock solid bass grooves and unmatched vocal intensity, still among the greatest rock singers of all time and the matrix of Brian Tichy’s drums set the engine room on fire!

Radiating heat, ‘RADIANCE’ takes you on an exhilarating ride. The first singles off the album, ‘Radiance’ and ‘Shine On’ went straight to air on radio across the globe, were added to digital playlists and received with open arms by tens of thousands of fans and audiences on their EU Summer Tour when played live.

“The new album ‘RADIANCE’ is our 2nd album with Ben Grosse producing from top to bottom. We had a great time composing and recording the record, and I’m very excited for you all to hear what we put together. Definitely a heavy album but with some cool twists and turns! Hope you all like it.” – Doug Aldrich

‘RADIANCE’ is the second installment The Daisies have recorded with esteemed producer Ben Grosse at the helm, recorded at The Mix Room in North Hollywood California.

All the songs on ‘RADIANCE’ are written by David Lowy, Doug Aldrich and Glenn Hughes. Hard-hitting drummer Brian Tichy returned to The Daisies in early 2022 to lay down the drums on ‘RADIANCE’.

“I am very much looking forward to the release of ‘RADIANCE’, the newest LP from The Dead Daisies! It was great to start off being back in the band by getting together with Doug, Glenn, David, and producer Ben Grosse at his studio dialling in the songs that make up ‘RADIANCE’. It was a very smooth, organized process of jamming with the guys getting all drum grooves and parts just right!

The final result is another slab of butt-kicking rock! The guys all brought their A-Game and a tight, powerful record was created! I’m looking forward to everyone hearing it and playing more of these songs live in the near future!” Brian Tichy

‘RADIANCE’ will be available as a Digipak CD with sticker, Gatefold black vinyl with printed inner sleeves and digitally from September 30th.

Pre Order your copy here:

https://thedeaddaisies.com/radiance-album/

ROCK IS INDEED ALIVE AND WELL!

‘Radiance’ Track Listing:

Face Your Fear

Hypnotize Yourself

Shine On

Radiance

Born To Fly

Kiss The Sun

Courageous

Cascade

Not Human

Roll On

THE DEAD DAISIES — US FALL TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER

07 – The Landis Theater Vineland NJ

10 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival Danville VA

11 – State Theatre Falls Church VA

14 – Eastside Bowl Nashville TN

15 – Arcada Theatre St Charles IL

18 – The Vermont Hollywood Los Angeles CA

21 – Goldfield Trading Post Roseville CA

23 – Bossanova Ballroom Portland OR

24 – The Crocodile Seattle WA

