STEVIE NICKS Announces Second Leg of Highly-Anticipated 2022 Tour

Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced the second leg of her highly anticipated 2022 tour, adding 12 dates to her run this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the second leg starts Monday, September 19th at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA, making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Charlotte, and more before wrapping up on Friday, October 28th in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton acting as support on all dates. These shows are in addition to her previously announced performances at JAS Aspen Snowmass, Ravinia Festival, Sea.Hear.Now Festival, Sound on Sound Festival, and Ohana Festival this September.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 29th at 10am on livenation.com

STEVIE NICKS 2022 TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 2 – Sun Sep 4 – Snowmass, CO – JAS Aspen Snowmass *

Thu Sep 8 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival *

Sat Sep 10 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival *

Tue Sep 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival *

Mon Sep 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Thu Sep 22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival *

Sep Sep 30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival *

Mon Oct 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Thu Oct 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sun Oct 09 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Wed Oct 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Wed Oct 19 – Charleston, SC – CreditOne Stadium

Sat Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Oct 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

* Festival Date

