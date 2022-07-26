SHE & HIM (Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward) Release “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” Animated Lyric Video

Zooey Deschanel (She) & M. Ward (Him) have released an animated lyric video for “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” a track from their newly released album Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson. The video reimagines the duo in paper doll form – accompanied by a slew of singing animals.
She & Him’s seventh studio album is a loving, LP-length tribute to one of the greatest living American songwriters and singers, Brian Wilson. Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson finds Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward diving deep into the legendary artist’s extensive songbook, offering fascinating and delectable new spins on time-honored classics and overlooked gems alike. These fourteen covers are infused with the familiar magic that She & Him fans know and love, opening a new window into Wilson’s iconic catalog. Wilson even features on a song with Zooey and M. Ward for the album, “Do It Again.” The band have enjoyed a friendship, and mutual appreciation, with Wilson over the years and She & Him was previously a guest vocalist on his 2015 album, No Pier Pressure.
“In the spring of 2020, we started a list of our favorite Brian songs — a very long list,” the duo explains. “We chose songs without any regard to their chart performance. The obscure ones hit us just as hard as the more popular songs — and all are ripe for re-imagining, re-interpreting, and re-inventing. Brian writes songs of beauty and loneliness and vulnerability better than anyone — and by sequencing them next to popular songs of confidence and love and fun, it creates a more complete picture of life on earth.”
Brian Wilson comments on ‘Melt Away’: “Zooey and Matt did such mind-blowing versions of our songs. The harmonies are beautiful and right on. I love this record!”
‘Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson’ Tracklisting:
- Darlin’
- Wouldn’t It Be Nice
- Til I Die
- Deirdre
- Melt Away
- Good To My Baby
- Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)
- Don’t Worry Baby
- This Whole World
- Kiss Me, Baby
- Do It Again ft. Brian Wilson
- Heads You Win, Tails I Lose
- Please Let Me Wonder
- Meant For You
