DAVID LEE ROTH Releases Official Video For “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway” Track

Legendary rocker DAVID LEE ROTH has released the official video for his new single, “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway,” featuring with John 5. Produced by John 5 and Mike Savage, the track is a beautiful tribute to the iconic frontman’s time in the mighty VAN HALEN.

The song was recorded in 2007 with John 5 and original David Lee Roth Band drummer Gregg Bissonette for an album that has yet to see the light of day. The song surfaces weeks after Roth released the song “Pointing at the Moon” from the same sessions.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.