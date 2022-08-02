THE BRONX Announce North American Fall Tour Dates

The Bronx, who wrapped up an extensive tour with Frank Turner on Saturday, have already announced their next North American trek, teaming with The Chats for a co-headlining tour that kicks off on Oct. 4, with a headlining outing to follow.

“We are beyond stoked to be heading out with The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl this fall,” singer Matt Caughthran says. “All of the bands are at pivotal and special moments in their careers, and all of the bands kick fucking ass. These shows are guaranteed to be absolutely insane.”

After The Chats crushing recent North American tour kicking off at Coachella, they’ll be returning with their sophomore album, Get Fucked, on Aug. 19.

Tickets for all dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 am pacific/1 pm eastern. Ticket links can be accessed via Thebronxxx.com.

The Bronx / The Chats co-headlining dates (Drug Church and Scowl open):

October 4 San Diego, CA Music Box

October 6 Berkeley, CA The UC Theater

October 7 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

October 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theater

October 11 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

October 13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

October 14 Denver, CO Summit

October 15 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theater

October 16 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

October 18 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

October 19 Detroit, MI El Club

October 20 Toronto, ON The Phoenix

October 21 Montreal, QC Corona Theater

October 22 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

October 23 Boston, MA Big Night Live

The Bronx headlining tour dates:

October 25 Philadelphia, PA Theater of the Living Arts

October 26 Washington, DC The Black Cat

October 27 Charlotte, NC The Underground

October 28 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

October 29 Memphis, TN Growlers

October 31 Austin, TX Mohawk

November 1 Dallas, TX Trees

November 3 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

November 4 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

November 5 Orange County, CA Punk in the Park (festival performance)

Drug Church open on all dates. Robot Monster opens on shows from Oct. 25 to 29, Meat Wave opens dates from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.

ABOUT THE BRONX

The Bronx, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary, have released six albums as The Bronx, and three albums under their alter ego, Mariachi El Bronx. Their most recent release, Bronx VI, saw the SoCal band work with producer Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age) on what’s been described as “joyous rock’n’roll that toes the line between hard rock and hardcore punk (Consequence). Over the album’s extensive roll out, the band celebrated all things local, working with notable artists including DabsMyla, Craig Stecyk and Estevan Oriol for a series of collectible 7-inches, as well as videos and unique merch items. The Bronx have been hailed for harnessing the “unleashed cries of youthful blue-collar anguish” (Los Angeles Times), and for writing “hard-hitting and catchy hard rock tracks” (Loudwire). The Bronx is Matt Caughthran (vocals), Joby J. Ford (guitar), Ken Horne (guitar), Brad Magers (bass) and Joey Castillo (drums).

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.