THE MIDNIGHT Release Infectious New Single “Brooklyn. Friday. Love.”

The Midnight kick off August with the release of “Brooklyn. Friday. Love.” – the infectious new single from the band’s forthcoming full-length studio album Heroes – due out September 9th, 2022 via Counter Records. Fans can Buy/Stream ‘Brooklyn.Friday.Love.’ Here!

“I lived in Brooklyn from 2014-2019, and one day I was daydreaming about the artists in Brooklyn and how it feels like a waking hallucination if you’re just arriving from a small conservative hometown like mine. The song for me is about choosing to embrace the weird gods of Art, and not instinctually fighting them off because of their weirdness. This stands as a love letter to a place that almost exists, and which certainly exists in my heart. Don’t try fight it.” – Tyler Lyle, The Midnight

Started by Southern-born singer-songwriter Tyler Lyle and Danish-bred drummer and producer Tim McEwan, The Midnight is rounded out by Lelia Broussard on bass, Royce Whittaker on guitar, and Justin Klunk on saxophone and synth. The expanded line-up has given the band the ability to grow way beyond their synth-heavy beginnings and create music that showcases their ability to write soaring and emotive songs with arena rock chords and infectious pop hooks.

Heroes is The Midnight’s fourth full-length studio album and was produced by McEwan and mixed by Ingmar Carlson (Tate McCrae, Disclosure, Carly Rae Jepsen). Written during the isolation of COVID quarantine, Heroesfaces the feeling of being alone by inviting the whole world to dance under one roof. It’s an album that celebrates the connected nature of man, the way we overcome loss by coming together under one sky and howling at the moon; drinking, hugging, laughing and singing songs at the top of our lungs. The songs on the LP combine Tyler’s all-American dreamer tales seamlessly with Tim’s cinematic soundscapes. These are big, bold and memorable songs about togetherness and trials won by love.

“Brooklyn. Friday. Love.” is the fourth single to be released ahead of the band’s new LP Heroes and follows “Avalanche,” “Heartbeat,” and “Change Your Heart or Die.”

Heroes is set to drop September 9th via Counter Records and you can pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

THE MIDNIGHT 2022 TOUR DATES

9/17 @ Music Midtown in Atlanta, GA

9/21 @ Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV

9/23 @ Belly Up in Aspen, CO

9/24 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO

9/25 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT

9/26 @ The Knitting Factory in Boise, ID

9/28 @ The Paramount in Seattle, WA

9/29 @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

10/1 @ Fox Theater in Oakland, CA

10/2 @ Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA

10/4 @ The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA

10/5 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

10/6 @ The Rialto in Tucson, AZ

10/7-10/9 @ Austin City Limits Fest Weekend 1 in Austin, TX

10/9 @ Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK

10/10 @ The Truman in Kansas City, MO

10/11 @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

10/13 @ Iron City in Birmingham, AL

10/14 @ The Civic Center in New Orleans, LA

10/14-10/16 @ Austin City Limits Fest Weekend 2 in Austin, TX

