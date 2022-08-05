FLANNEL NATION FESTIVAL: Epic Event Upgrades To New Location Within The Port Of Los Angeles!

Next weekend’s Flannel Nation Festival on Saturday, August 13th, has been moved to a new and improved location — BROUWERIJ WEST Craft Brewery & Beer Garden (110 East 22nd Street, San Pedro, CA), just steps away from the original location within the Port Of Los Angeles.

Festival producer Scott Tucker of Sellout Productions says, “This burgeoning brewery in the Port of Los Angeles has hosted artists such as X, Sleep, and many other great acts and now welcomes Flannel Nation. In a beautiful location with tons of amenities, this show will be amazing.”

The day-long event features a stacked lineup of 90’s faves, including: Sugar Ray, Everclear, Soul Asylum, Candlebox, Filter, Cracker, Fastball, Sponge and more!

FLANNEL NATION FESTIVAL

Saturday, August 13th 2022

Brouwerij West @ Port of Los Angeles

110 East 22nd Street, San Pedro, CA

11AM – 11PM

Kids 6 and under free

Set Times Announced:

12:00-12:45 – X Wire

1:00-1:45- Star Zero

2:00-2:45- Sponge

3:00-3:45- Cracker

4:00-4:45- Fastball

5:00-5:45- Filter

6:00-6:45- Candlebox

7:00-7:45- Soul Asylum

8:15-9:15- Everclear

10:00-11:00- Sugar Ray

www.Flannelnation.com

The ‘80s were neon and big hair; then the styles changed and the music changed with it. Flannel and long hair came into play and the world saw the rise of bands like Alice in Chains and Stone Temple Pilots. But along with the Seattle scene, there was a plethora of bands that broke style molds like the fuzz guitar of FILTER, the poppy hooks of Soul Asylum, Sponge, Everclear, and many more. This summer, we bring the ‘90s to SoCal: on the water, in the Port of Los Angeles, with a 12-acre space and the Lane Victory battleship parked on site!!!

Join us for a day of live music with some of the era’s top bands, tons of delicious food trucks (including The Berlin Truck(authentic German cuisine), Pinch of Flavor (Mexican). Drippin Wangz (vegan wings) and Streets of Vietnam (Vietnamese street food), plus craft beer, full bar, and lots of retail vendors for shopping.

Mark your calendar, pull out the Doc Martins and Converse, bring the kids, the wife, the whole family, and bring your thirst for fun!

