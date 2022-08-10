COHEED AND CAMBRIA Share Official Music Video For “A Disappearing Act”

Coheed and Cambria shared the official music video for their new single “A Disappearing Act.” The song finds frontman Claudio Sanchez swapping his signature Gibson Explorer for a synthesizer that blasts a mighty dance riff. Directed by Max Moore, the video sees Coheed and Cambria whipping up a high energy dance party in the underground lair of the villain Candelaria from their new album and story, “Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind” – watch it HERE.

In the video, Candelaria is out to get the members of Coheed and Cambria. The band first teased the video last Friday with a ransom note to fans from the villain threatening to make the band “Disappear.” For those familiar, Candelaria is the highly illustrious, deeply depraved leader of the black market syndicate known as The Liars Club and the central villain in “Vaxis II.”

Coheed and Cambria are currently out on their massive 2022 North American summer headline tour which features special guests Alkaline Trio and Mothica. Deemed the “A Window of The Waking Mind Tour,” the run marks the band’s first major headline tour in five years and has seen them performing at some of the largest venues of their career. The run continues tonight, August 10th, with a performance at The Lot at The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT [full tour itinerary below]. For tickets and more information on Coheed and Cambria’s upcoming tour dates, visit www.coheedandcambria.com.

Earlier this summer Coheed and Cambria released their widely celebrated new album and the latest chapter of “The Amory Wars” saga with Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. The 13-song collection landed at #1 on Billboard ’s “Top Hard Rock Albums” chart marking the band’s fourth #1 on the tally. Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind is available on all streaming platforms with vinyl and cassette variants, along with a deeply immersive Deluxe Box Set available in the Coheed and Cambria’s official store.

Produced by the band’s own Claudio Sanchez and Zakk Cervini, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind features the singles “Comatose,” “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord),” “The Liars Club,” and “Shoulders” which broke into the Top 10 on the Active Rock radio charts earlier this year. Named one of Consequence ’s “Top 20 Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far),” Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind has been garnering critical acclaim from around the globe. “It would be hard to find a rock band with as much of an ambitious, all-encompassing artistic scope as you find with Coheed and Cambria,” affirmed Juxtapoz while Kerrang! attested “Coheed and Cambria continue to boldly go where no band has gone before, and long may it continue.” Revolver noted “Vaxis II is kind of a perfect record for the pandemic age: an ambitious and truly epic song cycle that you can get thoroughly lost in,” and SPIN praised the collection for “flirting more overtly with dance beats, R&B, and symphonic music.”

Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind welcomes us back to “The Amory Wars” as the 2nd installment of the new five-part “Vaxis” arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces and their mysterious new addition. The album’s limited edition deluxe box set includes the exclusive 96-page illustrated hardcover novel “A Window of the Waking Mind” which was developed by Sanchez and written by his wife Chondra Echert with strikingly realistic color artwork by Chase Stone. The 9” x 12” box set also houses an exclusive Quintillan Speaker Containment Unit Lamp (approx. 8” diameter), a 3-panel fold out poster of expanded album cover art, and the A Window of the Waking Mind Black Card which will allow all card holders early entry to Coheed and Cambria headline dates. All box sets will also come with a CD copy and download ofVaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind along with an official Certificate of Authenticity. For more information on Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set, visit www.coheedandcambria.com.

For the last 20 years, Coheed and Cambria have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest running concept story in music, Coheed and Cambria have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed. Comprised of Claudio Sanchez (Vocals / Guitar), Travis Stever (Guitar), Josh Eppard (Drums) and Zach Cooper (Bass) the band has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery. In 2018, Coheed and Cambria made a stunning debut with their album Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Hard Rock Albums” chart, #6 current sales and Top 15 on the “Billboard 200” chart.

‘VAXIS II: A WINDOW OF THE WAKING MIND’ Tracklisting:

The Embers of Fire Beautiful Losers Comatose Shoulders A Disappearing Act Love Murder One Blood The Liars Club Bad Man Our Love Ladders of Supremacy Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord) Window of the Waking Mind

COHEED AND CAMBRIA 2022 TOUR ITINERARY

“A WINDOW OF A WAKING MIND TOUR”

Aug 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Lot at The Complex

Aug 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine LA Outdoors

Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug 14 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

Aug 16 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park

Aug 17 – Portland, OR – Edgefield

