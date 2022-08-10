NICKI MINAJ To Receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Perform Live at 2022 Video Music Awards

Global superstar Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 “VMAs,” airing LIVE from Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28 at 8PM ET/PT.

The 17x nominated and 5x “VMAs” winner, who took home her first Moon Person for Best Hip Hop Video in 2011, is nominated this year for “Best Hip Hop.”

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Minaj’s next single, “Super Freaky Girl” will be released on August 12.

Previous Vanguard Award recipients include Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott. David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the first-ever VMAs (1984).

Nicki Minaj’s many memorable moments from previous “VMAs” include:



Minaj made her “VMAs” main stage debut in 2012, rapping a surprise verse on Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire” and returned with a trifecta of performances in 2014, first taking fans to the Amazonian jungle with “Anaconda,” then teaming up with Ariana Grande and Jessie J for a show-stopping performance of “Bang Bang,” and finally, “She Came To Give It To U” with Usher.

In 2015, Nicki again performed a trio of songs, first “Trini Dem Girls,” before bringing Taylor Swift on stage for “The Night Is Still Young” and “Bad Blood.” She reunited with Ariana Grande in 2016 for “Side To Side,” and in 2017, joined host Katy Perry for a performance of “Swish Swish.”

Nicki’s most recent “VMAs” appearance included an unforgettable rap medley from her album Queen, featuring songs “Majesty,” “Ganga Burn,” “FEFE” and “Barbie Dreams” at the 2018 show.

Beyond her can’t-miss performances, Nicki always dazzles the “VMAs” red carpet with trendsetting fashion and hairstyles, creating immediate viral frenzies across social media and media worldwide.

Nicki Minaj’s impressive list of “VMAs” stats include:



• Following her first win in 2011, she continued domination in the “Best Hip Hop” category, picking up wins for “Anaconda” (2015) and “Chun-Li” (2018).

• Minaj also took home “Best Female Video” in 2012 for “Starships.”

• Most recently, she picked up a Moon Person in 2019 for “Best Power Anthem” (“Hot Girl Summer”).

