WEDNESDAY 13 To Unleash Ninth Studio Album ‘Horrifier’ In October!

Heavy horror punk icon WEDNESDAY 13 has slithered his way to the top of the horrendous heights of rock, punk and metal with his electrifying solo music and as front man of renowned horror punk supergroup Murderdolls, amassing a colossal cult-following along the way.

On October 7, 2022, the undisputed harbinger of metal horror returns, following up on 2019’s acclaimed Necrophaze (#2 US Heatseekers) with ‘Horrifier’ – a brand new slathering of 11 terrifyingly grim and groovy anthems to get blood pumping and brains melting!

Showcasing a blend of styles plucked from the band’s 20-year career, Horrifier weaves an underlying sonic thread reminiscent of WEDNESDAY 13’s roots – a raucous blend of ballistic metal and macabre heavy rock that’ll have new and diehard fans alike ascending from the depths. As always, various tracks on the album are inspired by classic horror flicks, this time circling cult-favorite slasher John Carpenter’s Halloween and the iconic Christine supernatural thrillers.

Today, get a first listen to Horrifier with the album’s first single, “You’re so Hideous”, out now and accompanied by an Exorcist inspired official music video! The track stuns with danceable 90s sonic flavor, a sing-a-long chorus and an unforgettable lead riff that is sure to be heard at venues this fall!

WEDNESDAY 13 says about “You’re so Hideous”: “You’re so Hideous’ is such a catchy track and it’s one of the very first ones I wrote for the album. Lyrically, it’s a modern day Medusa story… Beware the stare into her eyes. The music video was of course inspired by the Exorcist film and was a lot of fun recreating that.”

WEDNESDAY 13’s ninth full-length album kicks off with eerie introductory track “Severed” before careening into one of the band’s heaviest songs ever recorded, the massive, slow and low “Insides Out”, accented by hair-raising guitar leads and slithering vocals. The aggressive, industrial-edged “Exhume and Devour” and warning sing-a-long single “You’re so Hideous” pick up the pace with danceable 90s sonic vigor, while surefire hit “Good Day to Be a Bad Guy” aces the pure horror punk spirit of Murderdolls as a downright blissful tongue-in-cheek earworm that’ll seep into the listener’s head on repeat. John Carpenter’s Halloween inspired anthem “Return to Haddonfield” convinces with marching gang vocals and a searing metallic guitar solo before the pace picks up again on fast-riffing, mosh-ready title track “Horrifier”.

Southern-fried metal tinged “Hell Is Coming” is one of the album’s best displays of stylistic versatility, accented by an impressively commanding vocal performance while pumping out a thrash-worthy breakdown and blues rock solo.

“Halfway to the Grave” sees the band echoing 80s flavor accented by memorable leads and imploring lyrics before leading into the charging Christine themed album standout “Christine: Fury in the Night”, featuring pounding drums, an unforgettable hook and a transfixing guitar lead that quite literally drives.

Horrifier closes with its most heartfelt track, “The Other Side” – a personal ode WEDNESDAY 13 penned about the sudden loss of his mother, as well as former Murderdolls bandmate Joey Jordison – but that also shines as a vital anthem made further pertinent after recent years of intense worldwide loss and reflection.

Horrifier was produced and recorded by WEDNESDAY 13 with mixing and mastering by Brent Clawson and features stunning album artwork by Jonny Bush. A dynamic journey into the 20-year career-spanning sound of WEDNESDAY 13, Horrifier revitalizes with something for every listener to latch onto – boasting intensely fun horror punk energy with gruesome metallic attitude!

WEDNESDAY 13 offers about Horrifier: “The last three releases have seen the band explore new ground with heavier songs, drums, and vocals. Coming out of the Covid crisis, I promised I would not release a sad, depressing record. I wanted to make a fun, horror themed rock record that would be reminiscent of the first few WEDNESDAY 13 records. The new album is a fun, fast-paced, thriller!”

‘Horrifier’ track listing:

1. Severed

2. Insides Out

3. Exhume and Devour

4. You’re so Hideous

5. Good Day to Be a Bad Guy

6. Return to Haddonfield

7. Horrifier

8. Hell Is Coming

9. Halfway to the Grave

10. Christine: Fury in the Night

11. The Other Side

WEDNESDAY 13 will thrill audiences across North America on his “20 Years of Fear” tour this fall, featuring a career spanning setlist! Beginning September 4 in Los Angeles, CA, the tour will run across the United States and Canada for nearly two months, coming to an end back in Anaheim, CA on October 23. Tickets and VIP experiences are on sale now!

WEDNESDAY 13’s “20 Years Of Fear” Tour, Second Leg:

9/4/2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Rainbow Labor Day Party

9/7/2022 – El Paso, TX – Rock House

9/8/2022 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Sports Cafe

9/9/2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – Whiskey Nights

9/10/2022 – Ft. Smith, AR – Temple Live/Sphinx Club

9/11/2022 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

9/13/2022 – Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater

9/14/2022 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live

9/16/2022 – Charlotte, NC – Amos Southend

9/17/2022 – Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

9/18/2022 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

9/20/2022 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

9/21/2022 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

9/22/2022 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

9/23/2022 – Teaneck, NJ – Debonair Music Hall

9/24/2022 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedrafts

9/25/2022 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Lite

9/26/2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy

9/29/2022 – Atlantic City, NJ – Bourne

9/30/2022 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Meadows

10/1/2022 – Albany, NY – Empire Underground

10/3/2022 – Boston, MA – Sonia

10/4/2022 – Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques

10/5/2022 – Quebec City, QC – L’anti Bar & Spectacles

10/6/2022 – Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey

10/7/2022 – Toronto, ON – Rockpile

10/9/2022 – Westland, MI – Token Lounge

10/11/2022 – Cleveland, OH – Masonic Asylum Room

10/12/2022 – Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

10/14/2022 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s

10/15/2022 – Lincoln, NE – Royal Grove

10/16/2022 – Wichita, KS – Temple Live Annex

10/17/2022 – Fort Worth, TX – Rail Club

10/18/2022 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

10/20/2022 – Tucson, AZ – The Rock

10/21/2022 – Las Vegas, NV – Count’s Vamp’d

10/22/2022 – Palmdale CA -Transplant Brewing Co

10/23/2022 – Anaheim, CA – The Parish @ House Of Blues

After the “20 Years Of Fear” North American headline tour, WEDNESDAY 13 will go on to join Ministry on their Moral Hygiene Europe Tour, also featuring support from The 69 Eyes. See below for all European dates:

WEDNESDAY 13 European tour dates with Ministry & The 69 Eyes:

10/28/2022 – Germany Dortmund – FZW

10/30/2022 – Netherlands Tilburg – 013

10/31/2022 – Germany Frankfurt – Batschkapp

11/2/2022 – England London – o2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/3/2022 – Scotland Glasgow – SWG3 TV Studio

11/4/2022 – Ireland Dublin – National Stadium

11/5/2022 – Birmingham UK – Asylum – Co-headline with WEDNESDAY 13 and The 69 Eyes only

11/7/2022 – France Paris – Elysée Montmartre

11/8/2022 – France Rennes – Antipode

11/9/2022 – Spain Bilbao – Santana 27

11/11/2022 – Spain Madrid – But

11/12/2022 – Spain Murcia – Gamma

11/13/2022 – Spain Barcelona – Razzmatazz

11/14/2022 – France Lyon – Transbordeur

11/16/2022 – Switzerland Zürich – Komplex

11/17/2022 – Germany München – Muffathalle

11/18/2022 – Italy Milan – Fabrique

11/19/2022 – Slovenia Ljubljana – Kino Šiška

11/21/2022 – Hungary Budapest – Barba Negra

11/22/2022 – Czech Rep Prague – Forum Karlin

11/13/2022 – Poland Warsaw – Progresja

11/24/2022 – Germany Berlin – Huxleys

11/26/2022 – Germany Hamburg – Gruenspan

11/27/2022 – Denmark Roskilde – Gimle

11/28/2022 – Norway Oslo – Rockefeller

11/29/2022 – Sweden Stockholm – Fållan

12/1/2022 – Finland Helsinki – Black Box

