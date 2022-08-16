‘HootieFest: The Big Splash’ Returns to Mexico January 25-28, 2023!

Following an incredible and memorable inaugural event in January of this year, Hootie & the Blowfish is pleased to announce the return of their destination concert vacation – HootieFest: The Big Splash. Hosted January 25 – 28, 2023 on a picturesque stretch of white sand beach at Moon Palace Cancún, the four-day celebration of all things rock will feature three headlining performances on the beach by the GRAMMY Award-winning band, as well as appearances by Gin Blossoms, Collective Soul, Everclear and Edwin McCain. Additional artists, as well as pool party performances and off-site adventures, will be announced in the coming months.

HootieFest packages go on sale to the public on Tuesday, August 23 at 1 p.m. ET and include all-inclusive resort accommodations, concert access, roundtrip airport transportation and more. A special 24-hour pre-sale for HootieFest Alumni will begin Monday, August 22 at 1 p.m. ET. To browse package options and details, visit www.hootiefest.com.

“Enjoying music together on the beach in Mexico was a great way to kick off 2022,” notes Hootie & the Blowfish front man Darius Rucker. “I’m not sure who had more fun – us or the fans! We love that this event brought together some of our best friends in concert, too, so we knew we had to make this a new annual tradition.”

In addition to daytime entertainment, curated activities and nightly concerts, guests are encouraged to explore Mexico’s natural beauty and rich ancient culture during their HootieFest trip via various off-site adventures. Excursion opportunities include diving in underground cenotes, visiting the lost capital of Chichen Itza, discovering the hidden gems of nearby Isla Mujeres, sailing on luxury catamarans and more.

HootieFest: The Big Splash’s ongoing commitment to a comprehensive greening program continues in partnership with Moon Palace, which has been designated as a low carbon tourism provider. In addition to a single-use plastic-free concert area, all waste discarded throughout the resort will be sorted during the event and diverted from landfill. These efforts result in more responsible and sustainable event production while directly contributing to the fight against climate change.

HootieFest: The Big Splash will continue to closely monitor relevant recommendations and guidelines from the CDC, the WHO and local authorities in order to prioritize the health and safety of all guests, artists and staff.

For more information about HootieFest 2023, including how to book all-inclusive packages and payment plan details, please visit: www.hootiefest.com.

About Hootie & the Blowfish

With the rich, bluesy vocals of Darius Rucker and gleeful harmonies of guitarist Mark Bryan, bassist Dean Felber and drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, Hootie & the Blowfish have sold over 25 million records worldwide to date after their infectious melodies hit the airwaves in 1994 with hits such as “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry” and “Only Wanna Be With You.” The quartet met at the University of South Carolina where endless gigs at frat houses and local bars built a major local buzz. Their blend of pop, folk, blues, soul and rock made them hard to pigeonhole, but easily accessible to anyone who loved good music.

Atlantic Records, impressed by their regional draw, signed them and released Cracked Rear View in 1994. The album had been out for six months before the band played on the “Late Show with David Letterman” which sent sales skyrocketing, eventually landing at No. 1 on the Billboard chart the following spring. Cracked Rear View and the band went on to win two GRAMMY Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, a Billboard Music Award and multiple People’s Choice Awards. Cracked Rear View also earned the band Billboard‘s Band of the Year Award in 1996 and the RIAA’s Diamond Award for sales in excess of 10 million units. At 21x Platinum, Cracked Rear View remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums in music business history.

The band remained a top draw nationwide following their debut and released five more albums for Atlantic: Fairweather Johnson, Musical Chairs, Scattered, Smothered & Covered, Hootie & the Blowfish and The Best of Hootie & the Blowfish, as well as Looking For Lucky on their own Sneaky Long Records and LIVE in Charleston, The Homegrown Concert Event DVD and CD. The band took a break from full-time touring in 2007, reuniting annually for a variety of philanthropic events while also pursuing solo projects. 2019 marked the band’s first full-time touring year in over a decade as they embarked on the sold-out Group Therapy Tour in support of Imperfect Circle, released in late 2019 under a new record deal with Universal Music Group’s Capitol Nashville.

About Palace Resorts

With ten oceanfront resorts overlooking sparkling turquoise waters, Palace Resorts sets the highest standards for five-star all-inclusive vacations in Mexico and Jamaica. Offering luxurious and spacious accommodations accentuated by signature in-room double whirlpool tubs, nightly entertainment, the Caribbean & Mexico’s most extravagant spas, a premier Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, Palace Resorts sets the stage for a truly exceptional experience for travelers. The unparalleled level of service and comfort found at each property makes Palace Resorts a leading provider of world-class resort vacations. For more information, visit www.palaceresorts.com.

