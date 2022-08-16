‘The Flash: The Complete Eighth Season’ Speeds Onto Blu-ray In October — Special Features Revealed

It’s a season of change as The Flash: The Complete Eighth Season comes to Blu-ray and DVD October 18, 2022. Buckle up for all twenty fast-paced episodes plus never-before-seen bonus content including deleted scenes and a gag reel.

The Flash: The Complete Eighth Season is priced to own at $29.98 SRP for the DVD ($39.99 in Canada) and $39.99 for the Blu-ray ($44.98 in Canada), which includes a Digital copy (U.S. only). The season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

After defeating Godspeed with the help of his speedster children from the future, Bart and Nora, Barry Allen aka The Flash is back to face new challenges. With the help of Team Flash at STAR Labs including Caitlin Snow, Frost, Allegra Garcia and Chester P. Runk along with his family, The Flash will face villains old and new in Central City. The season begins with an epic five-episode event, “Armageddon” featuring crossover characters from across the Arrowverse.

The Flash stars Grant Gustin (Arrow, Glee), Candice Patton (The Game), Danielle Panabaker (Sky High, Friday the 13th), Danielle Nicolet (Central Intelligence), Kayla Compton (Making Moves), Brandon McKnight (The Shape of Water) and Jesse L. Martin (Law & Order). Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Z Nation, Eureka), Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, Riverdale, Black Lightning, Supergirl) and Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (Bella and the Bulldogs), and Sam Chalsen (Sleepy Hollow).

SPECIAL FEATURES

Deleted Scenes (Exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD)

Gag Reel (Exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD)

Featurette: The DC Heroes: Path to Glory

Featurette: The Flash: Standing the Test of Time

20 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

Armageddon, Part 1 Armageddon, Part 2 Armageddon, Part 3 Armageddon, Part 4 Armageddon, Part 5 Impulsive Excessive Disorder Lockdown The Fire Next Time Phantoms Reckless Resurrection Death Rises Death Falls Funeral for a Friend Into the Still Force The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen Keep It Dark The Man in the Yellow Tie Negative, Part One Negative, Part Two

