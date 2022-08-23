‘Titans: The Complete Third Season’ Coming to Blu-ray On October 25th — Special Features Revealed!

After an explosive third season, the hit DC show will make its way to Blu-rayTM and DVD as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment gets set to release TITANS: THE COMPLETE THIRD SEASON on October 25, 2022. Featuring all 13 epic episodes from the third season with all-new bonus features TITANS: THE COMPLETE THIRD SEASON is priced to own for $24.98 SRP on DVD and $29.98 SRP for Blu-ray, which includes a Digital Copy.

The show is also available to own on Digital via purchase from all major digital retailers and is streaming on HBO Max.

TITANS: THE COMPLETE THIRD SEASON has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike and has been renewed for a fourth season on HBO Max. According to the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus, “With bolder storytelling and deeper characterization, Titans’ third season hits the show’s sweet spot to deliver the best season yet.”

In the explosive third season, Jason Todd’s journey as Robin comes to a gruesome end only for him to return to Gotham as Red Hood with a vengeance to take down his old team. Meanwhile, Barbara Gordon, the former Batgirl and current acting Commissioner of the Gotham City Police Department, is wary of the Titans now being back in Gotham, but her history with Dick Grayson leads her to accept their help in the GCPD’s investigation of Red Hood. Also assisting the investigation is Dr. Jonathan Crane, a onetime Super-Villain and current inmate at Arkham Asylum.

The series stars Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters Conor Leslie, Damaris Lewis, Joshua Orpin and Savannah Welch with Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly. Jay Lycurgo has a recurring role this season.

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and is based on the characters from DC. Greg Walker is the showrunner and serves as executive producer alongside Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem.

TITANS: THE COMPLETE THIRD SEASON BLU-RAY & DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

TITANS EXPANDED (All-New Featurette) – Sit down with the cast and showrunners of Titans as they cover all the new characters and elements of Season 3.

Sit down with the cast and showrunners of as they cover all the new characters and elements of Season 3. TITANS: WORLDS WITHIN WORLDS (All-New Featurette) – Step into the world of the Titans as we get a glimpse behind the scenes of how the look, feel, and texture of Season 3 came to life.

Step into the world of the as we get a glimpse behind the scenes of how the look, feel, and texture of Season 3 came to life. Training a Metahuman – A behind the scenes look at training the Titans, the young metahuman heroes, with Stunt Coordinator Larnell Stovall and cast members Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Damaris Lewis, Joshua Orpin, and Savannah Welch.

– A behind the scenes look at training the Titans, the young metahuman heroes, with Stunt Coordinator Larnell Stovall and cast members Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Damaris Lewis, Joshua Orpin, and Savannah Welch. Looking the Part – LJ Shannon, Specialty Costume Designer, reveals her design process and explains how she worked to match the looks and actions from the comic books. This featurette includes executive producer Greg Walker and cast members Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Damaris Lewis, and Joshua Orpin.

– LJ Shannon, Specialty Costume Designer, reveals her design process and explains how she worked to match the looks and actions from the comic books. This featurette includes executive producer Greg Walker and cast members Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Damaris Lewis, and Joshua Orpin. Inside the Character: Red Hood – A behind-the-scenes look at the new anti-hero character Red Hood as portrayed by Curran Walters.

– A behind-the-scenes look at the new anti-hero character Red Hood as portrayed by Curran Walters. Inside the Character: Barbara Gordon – A behind-the-scenes look at the character of Barbara Gordan as portrayed by Savannah Welch.

– A behind-the-scenes look at the character of Barbara Gordan as portrayed by Savannah Welch. Welcome to Gotham – A behind-the-scenes exploration of iconic Gotham City with cast members Brenton Thwaites, Mame-Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, and executive producer Greg Walker, art director Khanh Quach, director Boris Mojsovski, and producer/director Carol Banker.

13 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

Barbara Gordon Red Hood Hank & Dove Blackfire Lazarus Lady Vic 51% Home Souls Troubled Water The Call is Coming from Inside the House Prodigal Purple Rain

