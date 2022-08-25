‘The Return of The Living Dead’ To Receive 4K UHD Release This October Via Shout! Factory

Get ready to devour more brains this October! Writer/director Dan O’Bannon (Alien, Lifeforce) puts an uproarious spin on the zombie apocalypse movie in 1985 cult classic THE RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD, starring Clu Gulager (A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge), James Karen (Mulholland Drive) and Dan Calfa (Weekend at Bernie’s). On October 11, 2022, SCREAM FACTORY™ will release THE RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD Collector’s Edition in a 4K UHD™+ Blu-ray™ combo pack.

Available for the first time being released on 4K UHD™ format, this highly anticipated release features New 4K scan (2022) from the original camera negative and comes loaded with bonus content. Loyal fans and collectors ordering from ShoutFactory.com will receive an exclusive rolled 18×24 poster featuring the original theatrical artwork, available while supplies last.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the cemetery, those brain-eating zombies are back and hungry for more tasty mortals. A fiendish mix of outrageous humor and heart-stopping terror, this “veritable smorgasbord of fun” (L.A. Herald Examiner) delivers skin-crawling jolts, eye-popping visuals, and relentless surprises! When an accident at a medical supply warehouse reanimates an army of corpses, they arise from their graves with a ravenous hunger… for human brains!

$K UHD

Special Features

DISC 1 – (Feature Film – 4K UHD)

NEW 2022 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Audio Commentary With Gary Smart (Co-author Of The Complete History Of The Return Of The Living Dead) And Chris Griffiths

Audio Commentary With Actors Thom Mathews, John Philbin And Make-up Effects Artist Tony Gardner

Audio Commentary With Director Dan O’Bannon And Production Designer William Stout

Audio Commentary With The Cast And Crew Featuring Production Designer William Stout And Actors Don Calfa, Linnea Quigley, Brian Peck, Beverly Randolph, And Allan Trautman

Zombie Subtitles

In Their Words – The Zombies Speak

DISC 2 – (Feature Film – Blu-ray)

2022 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Audio Commentary With Gary Smart (Co-author Of The Complete History Of The Return Of The Living Dead) And Chris Griffiths

Audio Commentary With Actors Thom Mathews, John Philbin And Make-up Effects Artist Tony Gardner

Audio Commentary With Director Dan O’Bannon And Production Designer William Stout

Audio Commentary With The Cast And Crew Featuring Production Designer William Stout And Actors Don Calfa, Linnea Quigley, Brian Peck, Beverly Randolph, And Allan Trautman

The Decade Of Darkness – Featurette On ’80s Horror Films

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Still Gallery – Posters, Lobby Cards, Movie Stills And Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Still Gallery – Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Special Make-up Effects Artist Kenny Myers’ Personal Collection

DISC 3 – (Special Features – Blu-ray)

The Return Of The Living Dead Workprint – Includes 20 minutes Of Additional Footage (In Standard Definition)

More Brains: A Return To The Living Dead – The Definitive Documentary On The Return Of The Living Dead

The FX Of The Return Living Dead – With Production Designer William Stout, FX Make-up Artists William Munns, Tony Gardner, Kenny Myers And Craig Caton-Largnet, Visual Effects Artists Bret Mixon And Gene Warren Jr., And Actor Brian Peck (Expanded Version)

Party Time: The Music Of The Return Of The Living Dead – With Music Consultants Budd Carr And Steve Pross And Soundtrack Artists Plus Musicians (Expanded Version)

The Origins Of The Living Dead – An Interview With John A. Russo

The Return Of The Living Dead: The Dead Have Risen – Interviews With Cast Members Clu Gulager, James Karen, Don Calfa, Brian Peck, Thom Mathews, Beverly Randolph, Linnea Quigley And More…

Designing The Dead – Interviews With Writer/Director Dan O’Bannon And Production Designer William Stout

HORROR’S HALLOWED GROUNDS – Revisiting The Locations Of The Film

A Conversation With Dan O’Bannon – His Final Interview

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.