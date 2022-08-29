BRYAN CRANSTON and AARON PAUL’s Dos Hombres To Release Limited Edition Run of Signed Mezcal Bottles!

They say, “If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.” Of that sentiment, cultural icons Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, founders of Mezcal brand ‘Dos Hombres’ are living proof. After forming what the duo dubs a “special bond” while filming the critically acclaimed AMC television show and knowing they would not be sharing the screen together for quite some time, Paul and Cranston began discussing ways they could work together again as they sipped cocktails at a bar in New York. The path created from that brainstorming session ultimately led them to the launch of Dos Hombres, a hand-crafted artesanal mezcal brand, in 2019. Their undeniable chemistry and exquisite taste have been lighting up the spirits scene ever since!

This iconic duo is ready to dazzle once again with the release of a signed limited edition run of their Tobala Mezcal. With bold notes, the Dos Hombres Tobala’s taste comes from the Copal trees in a region which infuse and perfume the soil where Tobala agaves are grown. For context, Copal is a sacred tree whose resin is used by people of the village to purify and bless the environment. This 25-year-old artisanal Mezcal is currently sold out and only available in the secondary market.

How do you secure a bottle? Die-hard fans will have to run to purchase as the signed coveted series will be limited to two bottles, giving two lucky fans the chance to display this proudly on their shelves once it goes live on the Spirit’s Network on September 7th.

These bottles will only be available through DropZone, a marketplace on the Spirit’s Network that is notable for offering high-end limited releases and celebrity collaborations such as Cardi B’s sold-out Whipshots.

Each bottle will be priced at $575 and limited to members of the Spirit’s Network. Catch a glimpse of these beauties below!

About Dos Hombres:

Dos Hombres is a mezcal company co-founded by Breaking Bad co-stars Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) and Bryan Cranston (Walter White) in 2019. The name Dos Hombres comes from the Spanish word dos (two) and hombres (men), thus “Two men.” Cranston and Paul describe themselves as “two guys on a quest”—hence the name Dos Hombres. A product of multiple generations of proud Mezcal producers from the small village of San Luis del Rio, in a remote section of Oaxaca, this mezcal is made with the blessing of rich soil and adequate rainfall, in the region where the best agaves in the world are cultivated.

More about the Spirit’s Network:

Spirits Network provides rare access to the culture, commerce, and community of fine spirits and the stories behind them. Launched in 2019, it’s the first of its kind for shoppable-entertainment, combining original award-winning premium content with proprietary click-to-buy technology available on OTT/ streaming TV platforms, mobile and online. Through Spirits Network, members can engage, be entertained and purchase from the brands that are defining the past, present and future of the spirits business as well as access exclusive product and event-driven membership experiences to match their lifestyle.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.