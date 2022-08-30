ARCTIC MONKEYS Release New Single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

Arctic Monkeys have released “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” the first track from their forthcoming new album, The Car which is set for release on Friday, October 21st. Accompanying the single is a video directed by Alex Turner.
The band’s seventh studio album, The Car features ten new songs written by Alex Turner and produced by James Ford.
Following 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, The Car finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career.
The deluxe LP will be available on limited grey vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image via theAM Official Store and Domino Mart.
An exclusive, custard colored LP will be available at independent record shops.
The Car will also be available on standard LP, CD, cassette and digitally.
You can pre-order the album here.
‘The Car’ Tracklist:
1. There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
2. I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
3. Sculptures Of Anything Goes
4. Jet Skis On The Moat
5. Body Paint
6. The Car
7. Big Ideas
8. Hello You
9. Mr Schwartz
10. Perfect Sense
The band will be playing the following headline and festival shows:
August 2022
August 25 – Rock En Seine, Paris, France
August 27 – Reading Festival, UK
August 28 – Leeds Festival, UK
September 2022
September 1 – Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga, Spain
September 2 – Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal
September 4 – Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Ireland
September 16 – Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, Nevada, US
September 18 – Primavera Sound, Los Angeles, California, US
November 2022
November 4 – Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
November 5 – Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil
November 8 – Pedreira Paulo Leminsk, Curitiba, Brazil
November 10 – Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay
November 12 – Primavera Sound, Santiago de Chile, Chile
November 13 – Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina
November 15 – Arena 1, Lima, Peru
November 17 – Coliseo Live, Bogota, Colombia
November 19 – Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, Mexico
December 2022
December 29 – Lost Paradise, Sydney, Australia
December 31 – Falls Festival VIC, Murron (Victoria), Australia
January 2022
January 2 – Falls Festival NSW, Yelgun, Australia
January 4 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia
January 5 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia
January 6 – Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia
January 8 – Falls Festival WA, Perth, Australia
January 11 – Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia
January 14 – The Domain, Sydney, Australia
Arctic Monkeys are: Jamie Cook, Matt Helders, Nick O’Malley & Alex Turner.
