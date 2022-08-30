Shout! Factory To Unleash ‘The Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2022) In October — Special Features Revealed!

Scream Factory™ is planning to heat up your Halloween season with the October 4th release of THE HALLOWEEN 4K COLLECTION (1995 – 2002), a 4K Ultra HDTM + Blu-rayTM Collector’s Edition set of three terrifying films from one of the most hallowed horror canons of all time. The 8-Disc set contains 4 UHD™ discs and 4 Blu-ray™ discs, on which are new 4K scans of the films Halloween: The Curse Of Michael Myers, Halloween: H20, and Halloween: Resurrection, as well as both the theatrical cut and producer’s cut of Curse of Michael Myers in 4K UHD, and all of the previously released extras plus some brand-new surprises, including new commentaries and interviews. THE HALLOWEEN 4K COLLECTION (1995 – 2002) is available now for pre-order on Amazon.com, Shoutfactory.com, Barnesandnoble.com, and other fine retailers.

In these three films from one of the longest running horror series in cinema history, Michael Myers takes on Tommy Doyle and Dr. Loomis with help from a mysterious cult, comes face to face with Laurie Strode again and slashes his way through the cast of a reality TV show!

Customers purchasing THE HALLOWEEN 4K COLLECTION (1995 – 2002) from Shoutfactory.com will receive three exclusive 18”x24” rolled posters featuring the new artwork for Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection, while supplies last.

THE HALLOWEEN 4K COLLECTION (1995 – 2002):

DISC 1 – HALLOWEEN: THE CURSE OF MICHAEL MYERS (Theatrical Cut) – 4K ULTRA HD™

DISC 2 – HALLOWEEN: THE CURSE OF MICHAEL MYERS (Producer’s Cut) – 4K ULTRA HD™

DISC 3 – HALLOWEEN: THE CURSE OF MICHAEL MYERS (Theatrical Cut) – BLU-RAY™

DISC 4 – HALLOWEEN: THE CURSE OF MICHAEL MYERS (Producer’s Cut) – BLU-RAY™

DISC 5 – HALLOWEEN: H20 – 4K ULTRA HD™

DISC 6 – HALLOWEEN: H20 – BLU-RAY™

DISC 7 – HALLOWEEN: RESURRECTION – 4K ULTRA HD™

DISC 8 – HALLOWEEN: RESURRECTION – BLU-RAY™

SPECIAL FEATURES:

HALLOWEEN: THE CURSE OF MICHAEL MYERS

DISC 1 – (4K UHD – Theatrical Cut)

1. In Dolby Vision (HDR Compatible)

2. NEW 2022 4K scan from the original camera negative

3. NEW Audio Commentary with screenwriter Daniel Farrands and actresse Marianne Hagan, moderated by Filmmaker Michael Perez

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

DISC 2 – (4K UHD – Producers Cut)

1. In Dolby Vision (HDR Compatible)

2. NEW 2022 4K scan from the original camera negative

3. Audio Commentary with Screenwriter Daniel Farrands and composer Alan Howarth

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

DISC 3 – (Blu-ray – Theatrical Cut)

1. NEW 2022 4K scan from the original camera negative

2. NEW Audio Commentary with screenwriter Daniel Farrands and actresse Marianne Hagan, moderated by Filmmaker Michael Perez

3. Theatrical Trailer

4. TV Spots

5. Still Gallery

6. Electronic Press Kit

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

DISC 4 – (Blu-ray – Producer’s Cut)

1. NEW 2022 4K scan from the original camera negative

2. Audio Commentary with Screenwriter Daniel Farrands and composer Alan Howarth

3. Jamie’s Story – an interview with the original “Jamie” actress Danielle Harris

4. The Cursed “Curse” – An Interview with Producers Malek Akkad and Paul Freeman

5. Acting Scared – A look at the film’s cast with Actresses Mariah O’Brien and J.C. Brandy

6. The Shape of Things – A look at Michael Myers’ murders and mayhem with Special Make-Up Effects Artists John Buechler and Brad Hardin and actor George P. Wilbur (Michael Myers)

7. Haddonfield’s Horrors – The sights of HALLOWEEN 6 with Director of Photography Billy Dickson, Production Designer Brad Ryman and Director of Photography (additional scenes) Thomas Callaway

8. Full Circle – An Interview with Composer Alan Howarth

9. Cast and Crew Tribute to Donald Pleasence

10. Archival interviews and behind-the-scenes footage

11. Additional Behind the Scenes footage shot by screenwriter Daniel Farrands

12. Alternate and Deleted scenes (not present in either cut of the film)

13. Teaser Trailer: HALLOWEEN 666: THE ORIGIN OF MICHAEL MYERS

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

HALLOWEEN: H20

DISC 1 – (4K UHD)

1. In Dolby Vision (HDR Compatible)

2. NEW 2022 4K scan from the original camera negative

3. Audio Commentary with director Steve Miner and actress Jamie Lee Curtis, moderated by Sean Clark

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

DISC 2 – (Blu-ray)

1. NEW 2022 4K scan from the original camera negative

2. Audio Commentary with director Steve Miner and actress Jamie Lee Curtis, moderated by Sean Clark

3. Blood is Thicker than Water: The Making of HALLOWEEN H20 featuring interviews with producers Malek Akkad and Paul Freeman, writer Robert Zappia, actors Jamie Lee Curtis, Josh Hartnet, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe and more

4. Scenes with John Ottman’s Original Score

5. Vintage interviews and Behind-the-Scenes footage

6. Still Gallery

7. TV Spot

8. Theatrical Trailer

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

HALLOWEEN: RESURRECTION

DISC 1 – (4K UHD)

1. In Dolby Vision (HDR Compatible)

2. NEW 2022 4K scan from the original camera negative

3. Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and editor Robert A. Ferretti

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

DISC 2 – (Blu-ray)

1. NEW 2022 4K scan from the original camera negative

2. NEW Haddonfield North – an interview with production designer Troy Hansen

3. NEW Sister, Screen Queen Sister – an interview with stunt coordinator and long-time Jamie Lee Curtis stunt double Donna Keegan

4. NEW Hell Raiser – an interview with special makeup effects coordinator Gary J. Tunnicliffe

5. NEW The Youngest Shape – an interview with actor Gary Clayton

6. NEW The Butcher and The Blade – an interview with actor Sean Patrick Thomas

7. NEW Tales from the Script – an interview with comic book author Stef Hutchinson

8. Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and editor Robert A. Ferretti

9. Deleted Scenes and Alternate Endings

10. Web Cam Special

11. Vintage interviews and Behind-the-Scenes footage

12. Head Cam

13. Storyboard Analysis

14. Set Tour

15. Set Interviews with cast and crew

16. Still Gallery

17. Home Video TV Spots

18. Theatrical Trailer

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

Four 4K ULTRA HD Discs: 2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen (2.35:1)/DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo

Four BLU-RAY Discs: 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.35:1)/DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo

English SDH Subtitles/1995-2002/Approximate Feature Running Time: +/- 6 Hours

4K Ultra-HD with Dolby Vision HDR playback requires Dolby Vision-capable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Player and Dolby Vision-capable 4K UHD Television.

