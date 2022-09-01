TENACIOUS D Announces One-Time Only Live Stream Event To Benefit ‘Rock The Vote’

Tenacious D – the greatest band in the world, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass – are thrilled to announce a once in a lifetime live stream of a live show to benefit an organization committed to keeping democracy alive: Rock The Vote.

Taking place on September 11th at the band’s show at the Mann Music Center in Philadelphia, and presented by livestreaming company nugs.net, tickets for the show are on sale NOW, and livestream passes can be purchased at nugs.net/tenaciousd in both 4K or HD formats. Purchasers can watch live or on-demand, and all passes include 48 hours of unlimited on-demand replay. The stream is also available worldwide. 100% of the net proceeds from the live stream will go towards voter registration, education, and rights via Rock The Vote.

This live streamed show is the second time Tenacious D have teamed up with Rock The Vote and the mission to save democracy: proceeds from the 7” release of their cover of “Time Warp” also benefited the organization in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS AND SUPPORT ROCK THE VOTE

Tenacious D will be playing select shows throughout the US this year, all of which are nearly sold out, so if you haven’t bought tickets yet, we advise you get some quickly. Click HERE to buy tickets. A list of the band’s tour dates are below.

Full Tour Dates:

9/9/22: Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

9/10/22: Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

9/11/22: Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center #

9/13/22: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

9/14/22: Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

9/16/22: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

9/18/22: Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion #

9/19/22: Minneapolis, MN – Surly Festival Field # – SOLD OUT

9/20/22: Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheater #

9/22/22: Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

# with special guest Dj Douggpound

About Rock The Vote:

Rock the Vote is a nonpartisan, nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people through voter registration, education and mobilization and protecting young people’s right to vote. For over 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use culture, technology, education, and activism to increase civic participation among young people. Since its founding, Rock the Vote has processed over 14 million voter registrations and empowered its voters with information and resources to turn them out at more than 30 points above the national youth average with approximately 60% voting for the first time. Learn more at rockthevote.org and follow @rockthevote on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About nugs.net:

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for downloading live music, nugs.net has evolved into the leading live music platform for the largest touring artists in the world. Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Pearl Jam, Phish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Grateful Dead and many others distribute recordings of thousands of concerts they play through nugs.net. The platform offers livestreams, downloads, CDs, Video On-Demand, and is the only streaming service dedicated to live music, delivering exclusive live content to millions of fans daily. nugs.net is available on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Sonos, BluOS, and Desktop. A free 7-day trial is available. Visit nugs.net or get the app at nugs.net/app.

