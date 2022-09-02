Legendary Rocker SUZI QUATRO To Release ‘Uncovered’ EP On September 30th

The renowned Tennessee-based legendary independent record label, Sun Records, often referred to as the place “where rock and roll was born,” will be releasing a 6-song covers EP from rock n’ roll legend Suzi Quatro. Uncovered boasts cameos from famed two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning guitarist and songwriter Steve Cropper (Booker T. & The MGs, Sam and Dave, Otis Redding, The Blues Brothers) on two iconic tracks he co-wrote, Wilson Pickett’s “Midnight Hour” and Otis Redding’s “Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay.”

Digital and vinyl pre-orders go live today, and will coincide with an instant advance single of Suzi digging into the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, “Bad Moon Rising.” Uncovered will be a global release for Sun Records which for decades, had largely only focused on its’ catalog.

Click here to pre-save the album!

Comprising six incendiary renditions of popular 1960s and 1970s rock n’ roll and soul classics filtered through Suzi’s distinctive musicality – showcasing her honey and whiskey rasp – Uncovered features nuanced and grooving musicianship that keeps each song’s timeless intentions aflame, while the musicians also punch the jams up to match Suzi’s hard rocking energy. Completing the impressive track list are Suzi-fied versions of Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth Move,” James Brown’s “The Boss,” and Rufus Thomas’ “Walking The Dog.”

“Since I first picked up a bass guitar and started playing and singing in my first band in 1964, many artists helped show the way,” says Suzi Quatro. “I honor them here with this eclectic choice of songs. Every one of them is here for a reason. Thank you all for your inspiration.”

Since her debut in 1973, Suzi has released 63 singles, 18 studio albums, 20 compilation albums, and two live albums. Over the span of almost 50 years, Suzi is reported to have sold over 50 million records worldwide. Select career highlights include her UK chart-topping singles, “Can the Can” (1973) and “Devil Gate Drive” (1974), and her recurring role as the bass player Leather Tuscadero on the popular American sitcom Happy Days. To this day, Suzi remains active as a touring and recording musician, and she also keeps busy working in radio broadcasting.

Established in 1952 by Sam Phillips, Sun Records is the home of music legends including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Roy Orbison, Linda Martell, Jeannie C Riley, The Dixie Cups, Howlin’ Wolf, Rosco Gordon, and many more. Inherent in the music of Sun is a vibrancy that has reached across race, age, and gender boundaries. This year, Sun Records celebrates the diversity and vision of the talent that has helped shape American popular culture for 70 years.

