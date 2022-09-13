TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK — Paramount+ Announces November Premiere Date For New Animated Series!

Paramount+ has debuted the official key art for its upcoming original animated series, TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK, and announced the series will premiere on Friday, Nov. 11 . The first 10 episodes of the premiere season will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK will debut overseas beginning in November on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon channels around the world.

Also to come this fall, voice cast members Sydney Mikayla, Zion Broadnax, Diedrich Bader and Cissy Jones, along with co-executive producer Dale Malinowski and executive producer Ant Ward, will head to New York Comic Con for a TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK panel on Sunday, Oct. 9 .

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK introduces a new generation of Transformers robots called Terrans – the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth – and together with the humans who welcome them in and care for them, they’ll redefine what it means to be a family.

The previously announced dynamic voice cast of TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK includes Sydney Mikayla (“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”), Zion Broadnax (“Day Shift”), Benny Latham (“Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church”), Jon Jon Briones (“Ratched”), Kathreen Khavari (“Dead End: Paranormal Park”), Zeno Robinson (“Big City Greens”), Danny Pudi (“Community”), Alan Tudyk (“Resident Alien”), Rory McCann (“Game of Thrones”), Cissy Jones (“The Owl House”) and Diedrich Bader (“Better Things”).

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK is created and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski (“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”) and executive produced by Ant Ward (“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”). The series is developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, senior vice president of big kids animation at Nickelodeon. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Mikiel Houser, executive in charge of production, and for eOne by Kari Rosenberg.

Catch TRANSFORMERS: EARTH SPARK at New York Comic Con!

“Humans and Bots Unite in TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK” New York Comic Con panel will take place Sunday, Oct. 9 , from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM in Room 405 at the Javits Center. During the exclusive panel select voice cast members and series producers will give fans a first look at behind-the-scenes art, casting and never-before-seen footage. Andrea Towers, associate editor at TV Guide Magazine, will moderate.

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK joins Paramount+’s growing lineup of original and exclusive kids’ programming, including STAR TREK: PRODIGY, RUGRATS, KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS and BIG NATE, and original movies including SECRET HEADQUARTERS, RUMBLE, THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN, THE J TEAM, PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE and CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.