HBO’s Emmy-Winning Hit Series ‘Euphoria’ To Hit DVD In November — Special Features Revealed!

HBO’s mind-blowing drama series, EUPHORIA. is coming to DVD on November 1, 2022, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The 5-Disc set features all 16 one-hour episodes from Seasons 1 and 2, plus the 2 special episodes that bridge seasons 1 and 2. With over two hours of bonus content that goes behind the scenes of the series for the ultimate fan, Euphoria: Seasons 1-2 is priced to own at $39.99 SRP for the DVD ($44.98 in Canada). The series is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers and to stream on HBO Max.

Multimedia superstar Zendaya stars in this drama series that follows a group of high-school students as they navigate a mine field of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship in today’s increasingly unstable world.

The first season of Euphoria won three Emmy® Awards, and season two earned six Emmy® Awards. By winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for both seasons, Zendaya made history as the youngest two-time acting winner in Emmys history. Both seasons earned Emmy® nominations for Outstanding Drama Series.

The series stars Emmy®-winner Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams.

Created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Gary Lennon, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady; Kenneth Yu and Harrison Kreiss serve as producers; Michael Carroll, Julio Perez, and Jeremy O. Harris are Co-Producers. Produced in partnership with A24. and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Euphoria in Conversation: Zendaya and Sam Levinson

Storyboard to Scene

Euphoria Scene Breakdown

Euphoria Unfiltered: Zendaya

Enter Euphoria Part 1: Rue

Enter Euphoria Part 2: Jules

Euphoria: The Craft

Costumes of Euphoria

Enter Euphoria

Euphoria: Set Tour with Sydney Sweeney

18 ONE HOUR EPISODES

Season 1

Pilot Stuntin’ Like My Daddy Made You Look Shook Ones Part II ’03 Bonnie & Clyde The Next Episode The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee When Depressed And Salt the Earth Behind You

Special Episodes:

Trouble Don’t Last Always F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob

Season 2:

Trying to Get Into Heaven Before They Close the Door Out of Touch Ruminations: Big & Little Bullies You Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can Standing Still Like the Hummingbird A Thousand Little Trees of Blood The Theater and Its Double 8All My Life, I Have Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name

