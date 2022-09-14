NICKELBACK Offer Up First Taste of ‘Get Rollin’ Album With Video For “San Quentin”

Diamond-certified multi-platinum selling Canadian rock band Nickelback officially announced their highly anticipated new album Get Rollin’, releasing November 18th via BMG. Led by brand new single “San Quentin,” which is available today, Nickelback’s newest body of work will be their 10th studio album and first release in five years. Anchored by a heart thumping beat, “San Quentin” is an edgy, rock adventure, teasing the diverse range of sounds and songs to come on Get Rollin’.

The single, “San Quentin” was inspired after frontman Chad Kroeger met a real-life warden from the notoriously high security California prison. The song follows as he plots his clever escape. Stream HERE. Watch the new video HERE.

In addition to “San Quentin,” the band’s forthcoming project will feature 10 new songs all penned by Nickelback.

“We’ve spent the last few years making a record at a pace that gave us the freedom to create and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music,” says Nickelback. “We’ve missed the fans and look forward to bringing the new songs to life on stage, so let’s Get Rollin’!”

The band’s 10th studio record Get Rollin’ and Get Rollin’ (Deluxe) will be available via digital platforms and physical CD purchase. The deluxe edition will include four bonus tracks – acoustic versions of “High Time,” “Just One More,” “Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing?” and “Horizon.” Standard and exclusive versions of the album will also be released on vinyl in 2023.

Get Rollin’ Tracklist:

1. San Quentin

2. Skinny Little Missy

3. Those Days

4. High Time

5. Vegas Bomb

6. Tidal Wave

7. Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing?

8. Steel Still Rusts

9. Horizon

10. Standing In The Dark

11. Just One More

12. High Time (Acoustic) *

13. Does Heaven Even Know You’re Missing? (Acoustic) *

14. Just One More (Acoustic) *

15. Horizon (Acoustic) *

* Get Rollin’ Deluxe Version

With Get Rollin’, Nickelback will continue their legacy as one of the most important rock acts of the last two decades.

About Nickelback

Amassing hits for over two decades, Nickelback is the 11th best-selling musical act of all time, counting over 50 million units sold and over 4.7 billion career streams to date. The band has released 23 chart-topping singles, with 19 reaching the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their undeniable success has resulted in over 26 awards including Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, MuchMusic Video Awards, People’s Choice Awards, JUNO Awards, and more. Among their numerous accolades the band has also achieved 12 consecutive sold-out tours, with nearly 10 million tickets sold worldwide.

