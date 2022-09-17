Legendary Rockers STRYPER Releases New Single “Transgressor” From Forthcoming Album ‘The Final Battle’

Legendary, heavy metal band Stryper released their latest single “Transgressor” today September 15th off their forthcoming album The Final Battle that is set for release on October 21st, 2022. “Transgressor” follows the successful release of the first single “Rise To The Call,” and second single, “See No Evil, Hear No Evil” both of which have received praise from press and fans alike in the buildup of the group’s forthcoming album.

This new album was produced by frontman Michael Sweet, and firmly continues the trend established over the band’s last few albums, even somehow managing to beat its immediate predecessors, No More Hell To Pay (2013), Fallen (2015), God Damn Evil (2018), and Even The Devil Believes (2020), continuing the band’s unprecedented latest career streak of releasing arguably the best albums of their multi-decade career. The Final Battle sees the band growing heavier while also maintaining their trademark melodies, virtuoso guitar playing, and air tight rhythms.

Fans can pre-order The Final Battle HERE. The Final Battle will be released on CD, 2xLP, and Digital formats, with multiple limited edition color variants of the LP available, along with exclusive merch drops on both Stryper’s and The Frontier’s websites. (More Info Below)

The Final Battle was crafted during the most challenging time of the band’s career. But rather than let the adversity get them down, the band accepted these challenges and channeled it into writing some of the greatest songs of their storied career. One of those great songs is the band’s latest single “Transgressor” off of The Final Battle. When asked about this new single Stryper front man Michael Sweet said, “Transgressor is a ride like no other. You take off at 100 MPH and it doesn’t let up until the very last note. It’s definitely one of our heaviest songs yet we wanted to incorporate melody and structure. We’re really excited about this one and we can’t wait to perform it live!”

When it comes to groundbreaking bands in the metal genre, Stryper is renowned for their distinctive brand of “heavenly metal,” extraordinary crossover success, and venerable endurance. The group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits like “Calling on You,” “Honestly,” and “Always There for You” and has maintained a global fan base since.

Stryper’s career album sales exceed 10 million worldwide, including 1986’s multi-platinum release To Hell with the Devil. The band also made history when it notched two songs simultaneously on MTV’s Top 10 with videos “Free” and “Honestly.” While Stryper is known for their Christian faith, their decades plus career in heavy metal has made them much more than just a ‘Christian metal’ band. Sure, that is part of who they are, but at the end of the day, they are simply a long-running and well respected heavy metal band with a late-career rebirth that has proved their enduring talent and musical skills are well intact.

Today, some 37+ years after emerging from the southern California nightclub scene, Stryper continues to record, tour and perform for loyal fans around the globe. With three original members including brothers Michael Sweet (lead vocals, guitar) and Robert Sweet (drums), Oz Fox (guitar) and newest bandmate, seasoned bassist Perry Richardson (formerly of Firehouse), the group finds itself creating their finest, most powerful music yet. Stay tuned to Stryper’s socials below for updates on the release of more singles in the buildup to the release of The Final Battle as well as upcoming tour dates from the legendary metal group.

‘The Final Battle’ Track listing:

1. Transgressor

2. See No Evil, Hear No Evil

3. Same Old Story

4. Heart & Soul

5. Near

6. Out, Up & In

7. Rise To The Call

8. The Way, The Truth, The Life

9. No Rest For The Wicked

10. Til Death Do Us Part

11. Ashes To Ashes

Exclusive Vinyl/ Merch:

Limited Edition Yellow Vinyl – Stryper Store Exclusive – Limited to 1200 Copies

Limited Edition Red Vinyl – Frontiers U.S. & EU Webstores Exclusive – Limited to 600 Copies

Limited Edition Crystal Vinyl – Frontiers U.S. Webstore Exclusive – Limited to 300 Copies

Limited Edition Yellow Marble Vinyl – U.S. Indie Store Exclusive, Available to All Retailers in EU – Limited to 1700 Copies

Standard Black Vinyl – Available Worldwide

The Stryper webstore – Exclusive merchandise.

The Frontiers U.S. & EU webstores – Exclusive t-shirt design.

Stryper Tour Dates:

SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 TEMPLELIVE WICHITA, KS

SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 THE HAUTE SPOT CEDAR PARK, TX

SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 TREES DALLAS, TX

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 RISE ROOFTOP HOUSTON, TX

OCTOBER 1, 2022 ROCK ‘N BOOTS FESTIVAL PARK MERCEDES, TX

OCTOBER 8, 2022 PEPPERS CLUB SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA

OCTOBER 10, 2022 TEATRO JORGE ELIECER GAITAN BOGOTA, COLUMBIA

OCT 29 -NOV 3, 2022 THE KISS KRUISE XI SAN PEDRO, CA

NOVEMBER 4, 2022 WHISKY A GO GO HOLLYWOOD, CA

NOVEMBER 5, 2022 HOUSE OF BLUES SAN DIEGO, CA

NOVEMBER 6, 2022 ENCOURE TUSCON, AZ

DECEMBER 4, 2022 HELL & HEAVEN METAL FESTIVAL SAN MATEO, MX

DECEMBER 6, 2022 ESTADIO SULTANES MOTERREY, MX

JANUARY 20 , 2023 ROKISLAND FEST 2023 KEY WEST, FL

APRIL 29 – MAY 4, 2023 MONSTERS OF ROCK CRUISE MIAMI, FL



