TOMMY HOWELL Releases Debut Single “Rose Hill”

Tommy Howell, aka C. Thomas Howell, is a force to be reckoned with! Best known for bringing one of film’s most legendary characters to life (“Ponyboy” from The Outsiders), this multi-facted artist is thrilled to make his musical debut with first single “Rose Hill.” Listen to the song on your favorite platform – Click Here!

A history buff, Howell was moved to write “Rose Hill” after a life-changing visit to the historic Macon, GA cemetery where The Allman Brothers used to hang out, and Allman members Duane and Gregg Allman, and Berry Oakley, and Otis Redding are buried. On a musical pilgrimage to explore the roots of the Allmans, he spent time absorbing the vibes on the beautiful grounds and channeling their spirits, envisioning them still gathering there and playing together for eternity.

A note from Tommy: “I’m proud of “Rose Hill… Even if people don’t know the history, there could be enough there that would make them want to look into it. The people that do know the history may be inspired to go to Macon and soak it all in.”

“Rose Hill” is the first song to be released off Howell’s upcoming EP. Tommy Howell is bringing “An Evening of Music & Storytelling” to select stages in Fall 2022.

