Pop Icon COREY FELDMAN Announces Second Phase of ‘Love ReTours’ Live Dates!

Following the success of his ‘Love ReTours’ live dates, iconic actor/musician Corey Feldman has announced that he will be adding a second phase with more dates, more cities, and more music!

Phase 2 of the tour will begin on October 28 at the Sands Festival in Cancun, Mexico where Feldman will play on the same stage as legends Belinda Carlisle, Boy George and The Cult. Corey will then head to Texas for a three-night Halloween special. Additional stops include New Orleans at the House of Blues in the French Quarter, The Hard Rock Café in Iowa and Northern Pacific states such as Oregon and Washington.

Feldman states: “The amazing exchange of positive LOVE energy being transferred between the audience and the performers at each and every stop has been invigorating and healing for all of us after a tough few years on this planet. This is like a breath of fresh air for many people who have been quietly suffering. It’s no surprise that more audiences want to feel that connection, and I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue sharing it. My hope is that we can spread this LOVE energy all over the planet, not just in America. But time will tell. For now, we have these additional dates, and Halloween may feel a bit brighter this year.”

See the complete list of Corey Feldman’s Love Retours tour dates below.

For tickets, special packages, meet-and-greet information, visit Corey’s official website at www.coreyfeldman.net.

COREY FELDMAN TOUR DATES

10.25.22 TO 10-28.22 THE SANDS FESTIVAL – CANCUN, MEXICO

10.29.22 WILDCATTER SALOON – KATY, TX

10.30.22 HOUSE OF BLUES PARISH ROOM – NEW ORLEANS, LA

10.31.22 AMPLIFIED LIVE – DALLAS, TX

11.02.22 REGALIA RESORT – LAKE OZARK, MO

11.03.22 STABLE MUSIC HALL – BLOOMINGTON, IL

11.04.22 VIXEN THEATER – MCHENRY, IL

11.05.22 ANTHEM @ HARD ROCK CASINO – SIOUX CITY, IA

11.06.22 BIGS BAR – SIOUX FALLS, SD

11.10.22 EL CORAZON – SEATTLE, WA

11.11.22 BOSSANOVA BALLROOM – PORTLAND, OR

11.12.22 RETRO JUNKIES – WALNUT CREEK, CA