Boy & Bear Share Soaring New Single & Video “Just To Be Kind”

Australian ARIA chart-topping act and indie royalty Boy & Bear share their newest single and video, “Just To Be Kind,” available now. The new single follows “State Of Flight” which was released this past spring and marked the band’s jubilant return to music. It also follows a 10-year anniversary celebration of their ARIA double platinum album, Moonfire.

“Just To Be Kind” is a fitting testament to the band’s timeless legacy in juxtaposing intimate and poignant lyricism with grand and uplifting indie-alt pop. The irresistible beat of “Just To Be Kind” is wrapped in expansive synths and warm vocal hooks, asking deeper and open-ended questions to life and relationships from frontman, Dave Hosking. Mixed by Grammy Award-winning Tom Elhirst (James Blake, Adele, Frank Ocean), at New York’s Electric Lady Studios, Hosking’s harmonious croon fits the track’s framework itself, as a kind delivery that evokes a calm and conciliatory mood to recognize love in the face of tough decisions.

Directed by Liam Kelly (Tones and I, Masked Wolf), the single’s accompanying video spans vivid cityscapes and countryside solitude in an exploration of regret and letting go. Interspersed with scenes of Boy & Bear delivering an emotive performance, the clip follows the story of a woman who has passed away, as she grapples with the process of bidding her family farewell whilst embarking on a new journey.

Dave Hosking from the band says, “The song is simply about loving someone but having to let them go for reasons out of your own hands. I had some personal challenges about a year ago and it got me thinking about the future and whether or not I could settle down and have a family. In that moment, I felt a real sense of responsibility and I realised that I wouldn’t ask her to sacrifice all that just for me, that wouldn’t be fair.”

In celebration of the band’s return to new music in 2022 Boy & Bear will traverse Europe and the UK throughout October in a soon to be sold-out run. Following stops in London, Stockholm, Berlin and more, the band will perform alongside Crowded House for two shows at A Day on the Green in November, plus make visits to Tasmania for Forth Pub 150 Festival and a date at Hobart Uni Bar in December. Sitting with over 1 million Spotify listeners a week, fans can expect more new music from the band arriving soon to enjoy in their acclaimed live setting.

Sydney-bred Boy & Bear first rose to prominence in 2009, uploading their track “The Storm” to triple j Unearthed. Two years later, their debut album Moonfire, would go on to reach double platinum ARIA status, peaking at #2 on the ARIA chart, winning five ARIA awards including Album of the Year, and three spots in the triple j Hottest 100. In 2013, their sophomore album Harlequin Dream, would debut at ARIA’s #1 spot and go certified platinum. Their third album, Limit of Love would be their second #1 ARIA chart debut, and see them tour the world multiple times, become Splendour in the Grass festival favorites, perform on Conan O’Brien, and sell out two Sydney Opera House visits. While the band have enjoyed a ten-year career of outstanding accolades and cherished hits, they’ve also continued their reputation as one of the country’s best live acts, performing to upwards of 65,000 Australian fans every year, in addition to regular sold-out international tours. “State Of Flight” and “Just To Be Kind” are the band’s first independent releases, since their ARIA top 10 charting album, Suck On Light, released in 2019 to wide acclaim.

Enjoy the resplendent serenity and raw authenticity from Australian music royalty today, as “Just To Be Kind” promises the start of further good things to come from Boy & Bear in 2022 and beyond.

