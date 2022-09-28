GODSMACK Returns With Hard-Hitting New Single “Surrender”

Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band GODSMACK have released the first glimpse of their forthcoming eighth studio album with their new single “Surrender” via BMG. The track marks the first release from the band in four years, following their globally acclaimed & gold-certified 2018 album, When Legends Rise, which earned the band a #1 spot across US Hard Rock, Rock, and Alternative album charts.

“‘Surrender’ is a very cut and dry song,” says vocalist and guitarist Sully Erna. “It’s simply about the exhaustion we can all feel in relationships at times from the redundancy of fighting with each other. At a certain point in our lives, we submit to putting aside who’s right or wrong, we just want it to STOP! So we wave the white flag.”

With over 20 years of chart-topping success, the Boson rock band has cemented themselves as 21st-century hard rock titans. To date, they’ve accomplished a staggering 11 #1 singles at mainstream rock radio, including “Bulletproof,” “Unforgettable,” “When Legends Rise,” and “Under Your Scars,” all from the band’s most recent album. Additionally, they’ve enjoyed 20 Top 10 hits at the format–the most of any act since February 1999–as well as four Grammy nominations, and were named Billboard Music Award’s Rock Artist of the Year in 2001. Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has released seven studio albums; All Wound Up… (1997), Godsmack (1998), Awake (2000), Faceless (2003), IV (2006), The Oracle (2010), 1000hp (2014), and When Legends Rise (2018).

GODSMACK is Sully Erna (vocals, guitar), Tony Rombola (guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass), and Shannon Larkin (drums).