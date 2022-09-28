SKID ROW Release “Time Bomb” Single From Long-Awaited ‘The Gang’s All Here’ Album

Iconic rockers SKID ROW have unleashed “Time Bomb,” the third single and video from the band’s forthcoming, Nick Raskulinecz-produced album, The Gang’s All Here, available everywhere October 14, 2022.

The video for “Time Bomb” was co-directed by Rachel Bolan and acclaimed director Dale “Rage” Resteghini (Five Finger Death Punch, Guns N’ Roses), who was sought out by Bolan to bring his artistic vision and story to the screen for the song about humanities continuing struggle with self-indulgence and monotony. Rage, known for his ability to get extremely visceral performances and coming up with eye-catching visuals, collaborated with Bolan while using the film world’s latest breakthrough in cinematography — the brand new Arri Alexa 35 and handcrafted MasterBuilt Classic Lenses helping create the stellar look for “Time Bomb.”

“Co-directing the video with Dale was a great learning experience,” says Bolan. “His energy is infectious, and his knowledge is vast. It was something I had never done before and probably wouldn’t have if it weren’t for Scotti Hill saying, ‘You should direct our next video.’ It was a lot like writing a song, but the characters are real. It was all about making my vision come to life.”

It’s cliche? to say that a band has all their lives to write a first album. The truth is that they spend the rest of their lives trying to understand how they did it. The Gang’s All Here is the octane of an attitude that’s been festering since the band formed in 1986. Producer Nick Raskulinecz lit a creative wildfire by challenging them to deconstruct good ideas and rebuild them into something even better. Something timeless. He became the arbiter of their legacy, daring them to revert to instinct and be the same rambunctious kids who made their first two albums.

THE GANG’S ALL HERE TRACK LISTING:

“Hell or High Water”

“The Gang’s All Here”

“Not Dead Yet”

“Time Bomb”

“Resurrected”

“Nowhere Fast”

“When the Lights Come On”

“Tear It Down”

“October’s Song”

“World’s on Fire”

SKID ROW ON TOUR:

10/8 — Shelton, WA — Little Creed Casino

10/11 — Perry, GA — Georgia National Fair

10/13 — Kingston, NY — Ulster PAC

10/14 — Bethlehem, PA — Wild Creek Casino

10/19 — Wolverhampton, UK — KK’s Steel Mill

10/20 — Brighton, UK — Chalk

10/21 — Cardiff, UK — Y Plass – Cardiff Uni

10/23 — Bristol, UK — 02 Academy

10/24 — London, UK — 02 Forum

10/25 — Nottingham, UK — Rock City

10/27 — Manchester, UK — 02 Ritz

10/28 — Sheffield, UK — 02 Academy

10/29 — Liverpool, UK — Grand Central Hall

10/31 — Glasgow, UK — Academy

11/1 — Newcastle, UK — Northumbria Uni

11/3 — Cambridge, UK — Junction

11/4 — Great Yarmouth, UK — HRH Festival Indoors

11/6 — Antwerp, BE — Zappa

11/8 — Drachten, NL — Iduna

11/9 — Hamburg, DE — Fabrik

11/10 — Oberhausen, DE — Turbinenhalle 2

11/12 — Giswil, CH — UR Rock Festival

11/13 — Bruchsal, DE — Fabrik

11/14 — Munich, DE — Backstage (Werk)

11/16 — Savigny Le Temple, FR — L’Empreinte

11/18 — Norwich, UK — Waterfront

12/7 — Adelaide, AU — The Gov

12/9 — Brisbane, AU — Triffid

12/10 — Sydney, AU — Max Watts

12/11 — Melbourne, AU — 170 Russell