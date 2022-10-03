WYNONNA JUDD and LZZY HALE of Halestorm to Lead Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp in January

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp, the experiential music camp giving fans the opportunity to make their rock star dreams a reality, has announced their second “Women Only” camp featuring Country Music Hall of Fame member and 5x GRAMMY Award winner Wynonna Judd; Lzzy Hale, frontwoman of the GRAMMY-winning hard rock band Halestorm and Gibson’s first female brand ambassador; and Vicki Peterson, lead guitarist of the Multi-Platinum group The Bangles. “Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp: Women Only,” powered by Gibson, runs January 19-22, 2023 in Nashville. Tickets are available now at https://www.rockcamp.com.

Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture – from a Mick Jagger cameo in “The Simpsons” to “Rock Camp – The Movie,” a #1 documentary on iTunes with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes chronicling once in a lifetime experiences, Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes.

Last year, “Women Only” debuted with Melissa Etheridge, Nancy Wilson (Heart), Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s), and Orianthi serving as mentors to a sold-out group of campers ages 13-73 hailing from all over the US, Canada, and Dubai.

“After 39 years in the business, I feel that it’s important to pass on what I’ve learned,” said Judd. “I look forward to connecting with these women and making ‘herstory!’”

“I’m so incredibly honored to be involved in the second Women Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp,” said Hale. “I believe it’s so important for women of all ages to experience the power of music, of being on a stage, and the camaraderie of being surrounded by other women who have carved their own path. I hope that some of these girls and women can see themselves reflected in me, and that I can prove that whatever dreams they have are absolutely possible!”

“It is a very powerful and striking statement to see a band of all women together, strong and confident rocking out on a stage,” said Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Musical Director and Vixen guitarist Britt Lightning. “Our first ever Women Only Rock Camp was the most unifying and supportive Camp I have experienced, and I saw everyone from campers to mentors to rock stars really open up and grow, and I cannot wait to see all the amazing women this camp brings together.”

Past Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp mentors have included Alice Cooper, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Joe Perry, and Roger Daltrey, who said of his experience, “It’s an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from.”

Additional camp counselors and details are available on the Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp site.

About Wynonna Judd :

Once dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline,” Country Music Hall of Fame member Wynonna Judd is one of the most celebrated artists in Country Music history. Wynonna first rose to fame as part of one of the most successful music duos of all time, “The Judds,” becoming music royalty to fans and critics alike.

Respected by the millions of fans who are drawn to her music and undeniable talent, Wynonna’s rich and commanding voice has sold over 30-million albums worldwide, holding multiple gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications from the RIAA. A five-time GRAMMY Award winner and New York Times Bestselling Author, Wynonna is the recipient of over 60 top industry awards, countless charting singles and 21 #1 Hits including “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me,” and Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days).

About Lzzy Hale and Halestorm :

GRAMMY-Award winning band Halestorm has grown from a childhood dream of siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale into one of the most celebrated rock bands of the last two decades. Their latest album, Back From The Dead, spawned two #1 hits, including title single, “a biting but cathartic howler about overcoming all obstacles” according to Rolling Stone. Back From The Dead is the follow up to 2018’s Vicious, which earned the band their second Grammy nomination, for Best Rock Performance for the song “Uncomfortable,” the band’s fourth #1 at rock radio, and led Loudwire to name Halestorm “Rock Artist of the Decade” in 2019. Fronted by the incomparable Lzzy Hale with drummer Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger, and bass player Josh Smith, Halestorm’s music has surpassed a billion streams, and the band has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including Heaven & Hell, Alice Cooper, and Joan Jett.

