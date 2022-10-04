ALTER BRIDGE Releases Lyric Video For Album Opener “This Is War”

With the band releasing more content in advance of an album release than ever before, Alter Bridge is back with the fourth song from their upcoming album Pawns & Kings. “This Is War” is the bombastic album opener that sets up the musical journey that listeners can expect from a new Alter Bridge album. With Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums, the band is at their songwriting finest on the aggressive track that showcases the musicianship that has earned them a global army of fans. The haunting vocal intro sounds like an internal battle is waging as Myles belts out the lyrics: “Fight for your life, can’t you see what’s coming. Fight for your mind, this is war.”

The lyric video was created by Alter Bridge visual collaborator Wayne Joyner and can be seen here:

Pawns & Kings – the band’s seventh studio album – is scheduled for worldwide release on October 14th via Napalm Records. From the opening riffs of “This Is War” to the title track album closer “Pawns & Kings,” Alter Bridge returns with an album of intense tracks that were born after the cycle for their last album was cut short by the global pandemic. Songs like “Dead Among The Living,” “Holiday” and “Last Man Standing” showcase the signature songwriting the band is known for. The album offers numerous epic adventures, with threesongs clocking in over six minutes each. The opus “Fable Of The Silent Son” clocks in at 8:29 and is the longest recorded song in the band’s catalog – a distinction held by “Blackbird” until now. Mark Tremonti steps out of his backing vocal role to take the lead on “Stay,” an introspective ballad that is sure to become a fan favorite live.

The band released a lyric video for the title track “Pawns & Kings” and for the now fan-favorite “Sin After Sin.” Known for its signature dual-guitar attack backed by a driving rhythm section, the album’s fast-rising chart-climber “Silver Tongue” is one of the harder songs in the band’s recent catalog. Its animated music video was created and directed by Ollie Jones of Better Feeling Films (Myles Kennedy, Prodigy, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets) and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/snl8OANQ948.

Pawns & Kings found Alter Bridge reuniting with longtime collaborator and producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette to create a collection of memorable new additions to the band’s impressive catalog.

The track listing for ‘Pawns & Kings’ is:

1) This Is War

2) Dead Among The Living

3) Silver Tongue

4) Sin After Sin

5) Stay

6) Holiday

7) Fable Of The Silent Son

8) Season Of Promise

9) Last Man Standing

10) Pawns & Kings

Alter Bridge’s Pawns & Kings is now available for pre-order in the following configurations here: https://lnk.to/PawnsAndKings.

-CD Digisleeve

-1 LP Gatefold BLACK Vinyl

-1 LP Gatefold INKSPOT BLACK/GOLD Vinyl w/Slipmat and Record Butler (Napalm mail order only, limited to 500 worldwide)

-1 LP Gatefold MARBLED WHITE/CRYSTAL CLEAR Vinyl (Napalm mail order only, limited to 400 worldwide)

-1 LP Gatefold MARBLED ORANGE/BLACK Vinyl (Band Shop only)

-1 LP Gatefold MARBLED WHITE/BLACK Vinyl (Band Shop only)

-1 LP Gatefold CRYSTAL CLEAR Vinyl (Band Shop only, limited to 300 only)

-Deluxe Box Set w/ CD Digisleeve, Pendant, Tote Bag, Guitar Pick tin (Napalm mail order only, limited to 700 worldwide)

-Music Cassette BROWN TRANSPARENT (Napalm mail order only, limited to 150 worldwide)

-Digital Album

Alter Bridge will tour extensively in support of Pawns & Kings. The band announced a tour of Europe that will make 25 stops over the course of six weeks, kicking off November 1st in Germany and making stops in Denmark, Sweden, Spain and others before ending on December 12th at O2 Arena in the United Kingdom. Longtime friends Halestorm and Mammoth WVH will lend their support on the upcoming European tour. The band also just announced a North American tour for 2023 – their first in the market in almost three years. The 30-city tour – split into two legs – kicks off on January 25th in Tampa, FL and wraps up April 1st in Highland, CA, making stops in Nashville, TN (January 30th); Toronto, ON (February 11th); Kansas City, MO (March 11th) and Seattle, WA (March 23rd). Mammoth WVH will join them as direct support on the entire tour, with rockers Red playing on the first leg of the tour and newcomers Pistols At Dawn playing on the second leg. Tickets for all shows are now available and more information on tickets and VIP experiences can be found at https://alterbridge.com/pages/tour.

European Tour Dates

Nov 1 – HAMBURG, GERMANY – Sporthalle

Nov 2 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – Falconer

Nov 4 – PARTILLE, SWEDEN – Partille Arena

Nov 5 – OSLO, NORWAY – Sentrum Scene

Nov 7 – KATOWICE, POLAND – MCK

Nov 9 – ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE, LUXEMBOURG – Rockhal

Nov 11 – BERLIN, GERMANY – Columbiahalle

Nov 12 – HLAVNÍ M?STO PRAHA, CZECH REPUBLIC – O2 Universum

Nov 14 – BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – Budapest Arena

Nov 16 – PARIS, FRANCE – Palais Des Sports

Nov 18 – MADRID, SPAIN – Vistalegre

Nov 20 – BARCELONA, SPAIN – Razzmataz1

Nov 22 – MUNICH, GERMANY – Zenith

Nov 23 – ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND – Samsung Hall

Nov 25 – ASSAGO, ITALY – Mediolanum Forum

Nov 26 – ZAGREB, CROATIA – Dom Sportova

Nov 28 – VIENNA, AUSTRIA – Wiener Stadthalle

Nov 30 – KÖLN, GERMANY – Palladium

Dec 1 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Ziggo Dome

Dec 5 – NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – Motorpoint Arena

Dec 6 – GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – OVO Hydro Arena

Dec 8 – DUBLIN, IRELAND – 3 Arena

Dec 9 – MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – AO Arena

Dec 11 – BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – Resorts World Arena

Dec 12 – LONDON, ENGLAND – O2 Arena

North American Tour Dates

Jan 25 – TAMPA, FL – Seminole Hard Rock *

Jan 27 – ORLANDO, FL – Hard Rock Live *

Jan 28 – ATLANTA, GA – Coca Cola Roxy *

Jan 30 – NASHVILLE, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

Feb 1 – MONTCLAIR, NJ – The Wellmont Theater *

Feb 2 – HUNTINGTON, NY – The Paramount *

Feb 4 – SILVER SPRING, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Feb 5 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Franklin Music Hall *

Feb 7 – WALLINGFORD, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre *

Feb 8 – BOSTON, MA – Roadrunner *

Feb 10 – WATERLOO, NY – Del Lago Casino Resort (On sale soon) ^

Feb 11 – TORONTO, ON – HISTORY ^

Feb 14 – DETROIT, MI – The Fillmore *

Feb 15 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre *

Feb 17 – PRIOR LAKE, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Showroom *

Feb 18 – CHICAGO, IL – The Riviera Theatre *

Mar 10 – QUAPAW, OK – Downstream Casino Resort #

Mar 11 – KANSAS CITY, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #

Mar 14 – CHESTERFIELD, MO – The Factory #

Mar 15 – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Criterion #

Mar 17 – HOUSTON, TX – 713 Music Hall #

Mar 18 – DALLAS, TX – South Side Ballroom #

Mar 20 – DENVER, CO – Mission Ballroom #

Mar 21 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Union Event Center #

Mar 23 – SEATTLE, WA – The Paramount Theatre #

Mar 25 – AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^

Mar 26 – AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino ^

Mar 28 – ANAHEIM, CA – House Of Blues #

Mar 29 – TEMPE, AZ – Marquee Theatre #

Mar 31 – RENO, NV – Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall #

Apr 1 – HIGHLAND, CA – Yaamava Theater at Yaamava Casino Resort ^

^ Alter Bridge – Mammoth WVH

* Alter Bridge – Mammoth WVH – Red

# Alter Bridge – Mammoth WVH – Pistols At Dawn