‘The Sonny Chiba Collection’ 4-Disc Blu-ray Set Set For November 15th Release!

Legendary Japanese martial artist and actor Sonny Chiba remains a formidable force and an iconic star in film history. Get ready for some of the wildest action films from the impressive legacy of Chiba when THE SONNY CHIBA COLLECTION 4-Disc Blu-ray set hits North American home entertainment shelves on November 15, 2022 from Shout! Select in collaboration with Toei Company Ltd. This highly sought-after collector’s delight comprises a small collection of Chiba’s incredibly successful career. Some of the films included in THE SONNY CHIBA COLLECTION are being released on Blu-ray for the first time in North America. Shinichi “Sonny” Chiba will be greatly missed by his legion of fans. The “Street Fighter” will live on forever!

Loyal fans and movie collectors ordering from ShoutFactory.com will receive an exclusive 18×24 poster featuring the brand-new artwork available while supplies last.

DISC ONE:

YAKUZA WOLF: I PERFORM MURDER (2.35:1, DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 87 min.)

In this riveting Western, a vengeful man is after the Japanese yakuza for killing his boss and selling his sister into slavery. This exciting thrill-ride is “one of Chiba’s most enjoyable films” (Chris D., Guns And Swords).

YAKUZA WOLF 2: EXTEND MY CONDOLENCES (2.35:1, DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 85 min.)

In this fantastic sequel, Chiba is sent to prison after being betrayed by a yakuza underboss. Once out, he looks to get his revenge in this exciting film directed by Buichi Saito (Lone Wolf And Cub: Baby Cart In Peril).

DISC TWO:

BODYGUARD KIBA (2.35:1, DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 87 min.)

Based on the anime by Ikki Kajiwara, Bodyguard Kiba follows a martial arts fighter (Sonny Chiba) who takes on the yakuza. This film was released in the US theatrically as The Bodyguard with the slogan “Viva Chiba!”

BODYGUARD KIBA 2 (2.35:1, DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 88 min.)

This terrific sequel opens with our hero in prison. Upon his release, he takes a bodyguard position at a nightclub … and his new employer ends up being the one who had him imprisoned!

DISC THREE:

SHOGUN’S SHADOW (1.85:1, DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 112 min.)

A young man on a journey to Edo to mark his passage to manhood is accompanied by seven master samurai charged with getting him there safely … against the wishes of a powerful shogunate.

SAMURAI REINCARNATION (1.85:1, DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 122 min.)

When a resurrected demon assembles a team of undead samurai warriors to overthrow the Tokugawa shogunate, only one person can defeat them: Jubei Yagyu (Sonny Chiba).

DISC FOUR:

SWORDS OF VENGEANCE (2.35:1, DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 160 min.)

Director Kinji Fukasaku (Battle Royale, The Yakuza Papers) teams up with Sonny Chiba to present a daring and violent version of Japan’s most epic myth, “The 47 Loyal Retainers.”

Bonus Features

DISC ONE (YAKUZA WOLF: I PERFORM MURDER/YAKUZA WOLF: EXTEND MY CONDOLENCES):

Theatrical Trailers For Both Films

Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio Mono With Newly Translated English Subtitles

DISC TWO (BODYGUARD KIBA/BODYGUARD KIBA 2):

Theatrical Trailer For BODYGUARD KIBA

Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio Mono With Newly Translated English Subtitles

DISC THREE (SHOGUN’S SHADOW/SAMURAI REINCARNATION):

Theatrical Trailers For Both Films

Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo With Newly Translated English Subtitles (Shogun’s Shadow)

Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio Mono With Newly Translated English Subtitles (Samurai Reincarnation)

DISC FOUR (SWORDS OF VENGEANCE AKA THE FALL OF AKO CASTLE):

Street Fighting Man – An Interview With Sonny Chiba Discussing His Career And The Street Fighter Films

Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio Mono With Newly Translated English Subtitles