“TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE” To Premiere In January 2023 On Paramount+; First Glimpses Unveiled!

Paramount+ has announced that the upcoming original film TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE will premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada. The film, written and produced by Jeff Davis, will premiere the following day on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

Paramount+ also revealed a first look clip from the film during today’s joint TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE and WOLF PACK panel at New York Comic Con. The TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE panel featured a conversation between writer and executive producer Jeff Davis and cast members Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Vince Mattis, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry. The panel was moderated by Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley.

In TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

The film also stars Tyler Hoechlin, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen and Nobi Nakanishi.