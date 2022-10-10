THE SMITHEREENS To Stuff Your Stocking With ‘Christmas with The Smithereens’ Limited Edition Green Vinyl!

Christmas with The Smithereens is more than a Christmas- time cover album. This quartet does an impressive job of channeling the spirt of 1960s rock, and solidly interpreting each memorable tune. The band’s originals add a nice twist to the disc and are written with such ‘60s-savviness that without prior knowledge it would almost be difficult to decide which songs were covers and which were originals. Lead singer Pat DiNizio wraps his husky voice around a smartly selected collection of classic seasonal rockers such as “Run Rudolph Run” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” along with more obscure fare. It’s the latter that makes this such a delight, as the band tears into rugged re- workings of the Ramones’ “Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight),” the Who’s crunchy “Christmas”(from Tommy) and even a rare Beatles track grabbed fromthe Liverpool band’s ’60s fan club only discs.
Sunset Blvd. Records is re-issuing Christmas With The Smithereens on November 18, 2022. Pre-Order the album here! The green vinyl will be a limited edition of 1000 and it marks the first time the collection will be available in the LP format in a decade.
In the words of drummer Dennis Diken “…Beginning at a tender age, records became my favorite and the most meaningful gifts I received at Christmas. Kiddie” 45s and 78s and the scant Christmas records that my parents bought served as my introductions to the wonderful world of recorded sound when I was 2 or 3 years old. I’d sit hypnotized in front of the small “Pal” phonograph.
My earliest recollection of owning any kind of LP was Sing A Song Of Christmas With Woody The Chipmunk And All The Gang, a cheap, rather weird knockoff of Alvin & company, with garish sleeve art, bedecked with tin-foil snow flakes. Around this time, my mom turned me on to a 10” long-player of a capella Carpathian Christmas carols, sung by a soulful, wailing choir that chilled me to the bone. I still listen to it. Although I swore allegiance to all things non- square (as much as my pre-school barometer could detect) I gave special dispensation to Christmas records.”’
‘Christmas With The Smithereens’ Track listing:
Side 1
Waking Up On Christmas Morning
Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me)
Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
Christmas Time All Over The World
Christmas
Side 2
‘Twas The Night Before Christmas
Run Rudolph Run
Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)
Auld Lang Syne
Christmas Time Is Here Again
