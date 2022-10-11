James Caan Classic ‘ROLLERBALL’ To Receive 4K UHD Release on November 22nd — Special Features Revealed!

It’s game on for Rollerball as the action sci-fi heads to 4K UHD for the first time in North America from Scream Factory™on November 22.

Fans of the dystopian sports thriller (and the legendary James Caan!) will be treated to a new transfer of the film from the original camera negative and can pre-order their copies on ShoutFactory.com.

The 1975 cult classic was directed by Norman Jewison (Jesus Christ Superstar, Moonstruck) and features a star-studded cast including James Caan (Misery), John Houseman (The Fog, Ghost Story), Maud Adams (Octopussy), John Beck (Dallas) and Moses Gunn (Shaft, Firestarter).

Official Synopsis: The year is 2018. There are no wars. There is no crime. There is only … the Game. In a world where ruthless corporations reign supreme, this vicious and barbaric “sport” is the only outlet for the pent-up anger and frustrations of the masses.

Tuned to their televisions, the people watch “Rollerball”: a brutal mutation of football, motocross, and hockey. Jonathan E. (the great James Caan, The Godfather, Thief) is the champion player – a man too talented for his own good. The Corporation has taken away the woman, Ella (Maud Adams, Octopussy) Jonathan loves but they can’t take away his soul – even if the diabolical corporate head (John Houseman, The Fog) tells him he better retire … or suffer the old-fashioned way. With its surrealistic imagery and tense action sequences, Rollerball grips you by the heart – and never lets you go!

SPECIAL FEATURES:

NEW 2022 restoration and color grade, for this UHD release, using an existing 4K scan of the original camera negative done by MGM

In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)

Audio Commentary with director Norman Jewison

Audio Commentary with writer William Harrison

From Rome to Rollerball: The Full Circle – vintage featurette

Blood Sports – an interview with actor James Caan

The Bike Work – Craig R. Baxley on the Motorcycle stunts

The Fourth City – Shooting Rollerball in Munich

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0