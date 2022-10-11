James Caan Classic ‘ROLLERBALL’ To Receive 4K UHD Release on November 22nd — Special Features Revealed!

It’s game on for Rollerball as the action sci-fi heads to 4K UHD for the first time in North America from Scream Factory™on November 22.
Fans of the dystopian sports thriller (and the legendary James Caan!) will be treated to a new transfer of the film from the original camera negative and can pre-order their copies on ShoutFactory.com.
The 1975 cult classic was directed by Norman Jewison (Jesus Christ Superstar, Moonstruck) and features a star-studded cast including James Caan (Misery), John Houseman (The Fog, Ghost Story), Maud Adams (Octopussy), John Beck (Dallas) and Moses Gunn (Shaft, Firestarter).
Official Synopsis: The year is 2018. There are no wars. There is no crime. There is only … the Game. In a world where ruthless corporations reign supreme, this vicious and barbaric “sport” is the only outlet for the pent-up anger and frustrations of the masses.
Tuned to their televisions, the people watch “Rollerball”: a brutal mutation of football, motocross, and hockey. Jonathan E. (the great James Caan, The Godfather, Thief) is the champion player – a man too talented for his own good. The Corporation has taken away the woman, Ella (Maud Adams, Octopussy) Jonathan loves but they can’t take away his soul – even if the diabolical corporate head (John Houseman, The Fog) tells him he better retire … or suffer the old-fashioned way. With its surrealistic imagery and tense action sequences, Rollerball grips you by the heart – and never lets you go!
SPECIAL FEATURES:
- NEW 2022 restoration and color grade, for this UHD release, using an existing 4K scan of the original camera negative done by MGM
- In Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible)
- Audio Commentary with director Norman Jewison
- Audio Commentary with writer William Harrison
- From Rome to Rollerball: The Full Circle – vintage featurette
- Blood Sports – an interview with actor James Caan
- The Bike Work – Craig R. Baxley on the Motorcycle stunts
- The Fourth City – Shooting Rollerball in Munich
- Theatrical Trailers
- TV Spots
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0
