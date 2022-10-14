FILTER Release Lyric Video For Powerful New Single “For The Beaten”

FILTER has released the latest single, “For the Beaten,” via Golden Robot Records. This release is nothing short of classicFilter and exactly what hardcore fans of the band have been anticipating for over 2 years. “For the Beaten” showcases Filter founder Richard Patrick’s signature tenor screams coupled with the band’s unique chugging guitar riffs. — Fans can Stream/buy ‘For the Beaten’ now – CLICK HERE!

The track gives insight into the material Filter has been working on during the pandemic, and what is expected to come with the release of a new album in 2023.

“For the Beaten” features longtime Patrick collaborators Johnny Radtke on guitar and Elias Mallin on drums, as well as newcomer Zack Munowitz, who co-wrote the song and plays guitar. The song was co-produced by Brian Virtue and was mastered by Grammy Award-winner Howie Weinberg.

In addition to releasing the song digitally, Filter have released an official lyric video for “For the Beaten” with entrancing graphics to complement the song. Check it out below!

The release of “For the Beaten” comes a few weeks after Patrick was invited to join Nine Inch Nails for a special fan day Q&A at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The following night Trent Reznor had Patrick and other former and current NIN band members join him for a special performance at the Blossom Center in Cleveland, OH, where the band was originally formed. The expanded NIN performed such staples as “Eraser,” “Wish,” “Sin,” “Gave Up,” “Head Like a Hole,” and a cover of Filter’s 1994 monster hit, “Hey Man Nice Shot.”

The once-in-a-lifetime event saw a wide range of media coverage and fan buzz, particularly around what Richard Patrick has been up to – well, here is your answer.

Choosing the first single to release and represent a new album cycle is a tough decision but ultimately “For the Beaten” was how the band wanted to introduce this era to the fans with Patrick explaining “We chose ‘For the Beaten’ as the first single because it’s dynamic, dark, and heavy, just like the moment we are in. I look forward to working with Golden Robot and can’t wait for everyone to hear the full album.”

This release is the first for Filter under the Golden Robot umbrella with CEO and President Mark Alexander-Erber expressing his excitement at what Filter has created, commenting “‘For The Beaten’ is exactly why we wanted to worth with Richard Patrick; classic Filter from the first beat to the last note. He give it everything and we are super proud to be involved.”

“For The Beaten” is available worldwide digitally now via Golden Robot Records with an official lyric video live on YouTube.

ABOUT FILTER Patrick’s career is a vision of multifaceted creativity, which he has delivered throughout his 30+ years producing music professionally through his band Filter, various collaborations, side projects, super groups, scoring films and writing for soundtracks. Patrick’s initial foray into the public eye was as Nine Inch Nails’ first touring guitarist. Patrickhad met NIN’s founder Reznor in the late ‘80s in a music store in Cleveland. The two became close friends and then bandmates. Patrick played with the band from 1989-1993, appearing in numerous music videos including “Down in It,” “Head Like a Hole,” “Wish” and “Gave Up.” Filter’s debut album Short Bus was released in 1995 and went platinum, largely due to the success of their first single “Hey Man Nice Shot.” The follow up, 1999’s Title of Record, also went platinum driven by the huge crossover success of the song “Take a Picture.” Filter’s third album, The Amalgamut, is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year. The album spawned such classic songs as “Where Do We Go from Here” and “American Cliché.” In 2006, the Army of Anyone project – a supergroup led by Patrick with Dean and Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots and Ray Luzier of Korn – came to light, releasing one album and a tour before each went back to their respective bands. Patrick refocused on Filter, releasing Anthems for the Damned in 2008, The Trouble with Angels in 2010, The Sun Comes Out Tonight in 2013 and Crazy Eyes in 2016, and two singles in 2020. Patrick is in the middle of recording a much-anticipated new Filter album (set to release in 2023 on Golden Robot Records). He also continues to score films, produce, write, record, and collaborate with other musicians in all musical genres.

