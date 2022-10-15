MOUNT WESTMORE: Hip Hop Legends Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40 To Drop Debut Album In December

MOUNT WESTMORE, a supergroup comprised of rap legends Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort, have announced the official release date for their highly anticipated debut album, ‘Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort.’ Hip hop fans can mark their calendar for a December 9th release date via Mount Westmore/MNRK Music, Consequence of Sound reports.

Accompanying the announcement of the new project, Mount Westmore has shared a teaser of the lead single off of the new project, “Too Big,” featuring the Bay Area rapper P-Lo. The teaser comes a week ahead of the scheduled release of the lead single on October 21.