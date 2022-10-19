BRYAN ADAMS Releases Official Video For “Kick Ass” Featuring Comedy Legend John Cleese

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Bryan Adams has launched the new official music video for the song, “Kick Ass” off his new studio album, So Happy It Hurts, released earlier this year via BMG. Directed by Adams, the video features an opening monologue by legendary British actor/comedian John Cleese (Monty Python’s Flying Circus).

On October 28th, Adams will release, So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) – a 2CD set featuring his latest studio album. The package includes a second disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits paired with So Happy It Hurts. This is his fourth album release this year, the list of them is below:

– Classic (Parts 1 & 2) – A 2LP featuring 14 classic re-recordings and an exclusive etching

– Pretty Woman – The Musical featuring 16 songs

– So Happy It Hurts featuring 12 new songs

So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) 2CD Tracklisting

Disc 1

1. So Happy It Hurts

2. Never Gonna Rain

3. You Lift Me Up

4. I’ve Been Looking For You

5. Always Have, Always Will

6. On The Road

7. Kick Ass

8. I Ain’t Worth Shit Without You

9. Let’s Do This

10. Just Like Me, Just Like You

11. Just About Gone

12. These Are The Moments That Make Up My Life

Disc 2

1. Summer of ‘69

2. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You

3. Run To You

4. Heaven

5. Can’t Stop This Thing We Started

6. Cuts Like A Knife

7. Please Forgive Me

8. Straight From The Heart

9. When You’re Gone (ft. Melanie C)

10. Here I Am

11. Back To You

12. Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman

Classic 2LP Vinyl Tracklisting

1. Summer of ‘69

2. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You

3. Run To You

4. Heaven

5. Can’t Stop This Thing We Started

6. Cuts Like A Knife

7. Please Forgive Me

8. Straight From The Heart

9. Hidin From Love

10. When You’re Gone (ft. Melanie C)

11. Here I Am

12. When You Love Someone

13. Back To You

14. Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman

