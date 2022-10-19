‘CARRIE’ and ‘BLACK CHRISTMAS’ Set For 4K UHD Releases this December Via Scream Factory!

Your stocking stuffers are sorted! At long last, two of the most iconic horror films of all time, Black Christmas and Carrie, come to 4K UHD this December from Scream™ Factory, looking better than ever before, and packaged with exciting new bonus features. Black Christmas (1974) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD) will be available December 6th and Carrie (1976) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD) arrives on December 13th.

In Black Christmas (1974) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD), the college town of Bedford is receiving an unwelcome guest this Christmas. As the residents of sorority house Pi Kappa Sigma prepare for the festive season, a stranger begins to stalk the house. A series of obscene phone calls start to plague the sorority and it becomes clear that a psychopath has more than merriment on his mind. As the police try to trace the phone calls, they discover that nothing is as it seems during this Black Christmas.

Based on the best-selling Stephen King novel, Carrie, an “absolutely spellbinding horror movie” (Roger Ebert), stars Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie. This ultimate revenge fantasy has become one of the all-time great horror classics, and earned two Oscar®-nominations in 1976: Best Actress in a Leading Role (Spacek), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Laurie).

At the center of the terror is Carrie (Spacek), a high school loner with no confidence, no friends … and no idea about the extent of her secret powers of telekinesis. But when her psychotic mother and sadistic classmates finally go too far, the once-shy teen becomes an unrestrained, vengeance-seeking powerhouse who, with the help of her “special gift,” causes all hell to break loose in a famed cinematic frenzy of blood, fire and brimstone! This classic also stars John Travolta (Blow Out), Amy Irving (The Fury), William Katt (House) and P.J. Soles (Halloween).

BLACK CHRISTMAS (1974) (COLLECTOR’S EDITION) (4K UHD)

DISC 1 (UHD):

NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW 2022 restoration of the original mono track

NEW 2022 restoration of the 5.1 audio, restoring missing dialogue, music and sound effects

Audio Commentary with director Bob Clark

Audio Commentary with actors John Saxon and Keir Dullea

Audio Commentary with Billy (actor Nick Mancuso)

Audio Interview with Bob Clark

Video: 2160p Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible) (1.85:1)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW 2022 restoration of the original mono track

NEW 2022 restoration of the 5.1 audio, restoring missing dialogue, music and sound effects

Audio Commentary with director Bob Clark

Audio Commentary with actors John Saxon and Keir Dullea

Audio Commentary with Billy (actor Nick Mancuso)

Audio Interview with Bob Clark

NEW Black Christmas: Restoring the Sound – Brett Cameron discusses the hundreds of hours put into the restoration of the film’s audio track for this release

NEW Newspaper Ad Gallery by Drive-In Asylum

Video: 1080p (1.85:1)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1

DISC 3 (BLU-RAY):

2006 Critical Mass Master

Film and Furs: Remembering Black Christmas – an interview with actor Art Hindle

Victims and Virgins: Remembering Black Christmas – an interview with actress Lynne Griffin

40th Anniversary Panel at FanExpo 2014

Black Christmas Legacy

On Screen: Black Christmas

12 Days of Black Christmas

Black Christmas Revisited

Archival Interviews with the cast

Midnight Screening Q&A

Two Scenes with a new soundtrack

Radio Spots

TV Spots

Theatrical Trailers

Alternate Title Sequence

Photo Gallery

CARRIE (1976) (COLLECTOR’S EDITION) (4K UHD)

DISC 1 (UHD):

NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW Audio Commentary with Joe Aisenberg, author of Studies in the Horror Film: CARRIE

Video: 2160p Dolby Vision (HDR 10 Compatible) (1.85:1)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Stereo, 5.1

DISC 2 (Blu-Ray):

NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW Audio Commentary with Joe Aisenberg, author of Studies in the Horror Film: CARRIE

NEW Newspaper Ad Gallery by Drive-In Asylum

Theatrical Trailer

The CARRIE Trailer Gallery

Video: 1080p (1.85:1)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Stereo, 5.1

DISC 3 (Blu-Ray):

Writing CARRIE – an interview with screenwriter Lawrence D. Cohen

Shooting CARRIE – an interview with director of photography Mario Tosi

Cutting CARRIE – an interview with editor Paul Hirsch

Casting CARRIE – an interview with casting director Harriet B. Helberg

Acting CARRIE – interviews with Sissy Spacek, Amy Irving, Betty Buckley, Nancy Allen, Jack Fisk, William Katt, Piper Laurie, Priscilla Pointer, PJ Soles and Brian DePalma

More Acting CARRIE – interviews with William Katt, Nancy Allen, Betty Buckley, Piper Laurie, Edie McClurg and P.J. Soles

Visualizing Carrie- interviews with Brian De Palma, Jack Fisk, Lawrence D. Cohen, Paul Hirsch

Bucket of Blood – an interview with the maestro Pino Donaggio

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – revisiting the film’s original locations

Carrie, the Musical

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Still Galleries – rare behind-the-scenes photos, posters and lobby cards

Stephen King and the Evolution of Carrie text gallery