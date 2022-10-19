THE SOSKA SISTERS Debut First Look At ‘ON THE EDGE’ Ahead of FrightFest Halloween Premiere!

Twin horror directors Jen and Sylvia Soska (American Mary, Rabid), known as the Soska Sisters, have unleashed the first teaser for On the Edge, their sixth film, third original production, and their first psychological erotic thriller. In addition to the teaser, the Soskas are releasing stills from the Vancouver-lensed horror feature.

On the Edge stars Jen Soska and Sylvia Soska, who also share writing, directing and producing duties. The film also stars Aramis Sartorio, Ola Dada, Andrea Jin, Brianna and Alanna Finn-Morris, Ivan Decker, Mackenzie Gray, Sophie Buddle. The Soskas produced alongside Glenn Burchnall of Cathasaigh Productions, Luna Wolf of Disturbia Films, and Kevvy of GothMamba Productions.

On the Edge is set to make its world premiere at FrightFest Halloween, welcoming the Soska Sisters back to Leicester Square following the 2019 premiere of Rabid, their remake of David Cronenberg’s 1977 thriller. Festival passes and screening tickets are now available. – Screening Details and Tickets!

Official Synopsis: Family man Peter (Aramis Sartorio) gets more than he paid for when he books a 36-hour session with the sadistic Mistress Satana (Jen Soska) who seems more intent on making him suffer for his sins. Is it blackmail? Is it torture? Or is it the Devil come for his soul? Will Peter’s faith save him from his own personal Hell or is he already damned? A brilliant depiction of how Kink Culture can heal past trauma and be a source for shocking redemption.