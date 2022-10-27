MÖTLEY CRÜE Issues Official Statement On The Retirement of Legendary Guitarist Mick Mars

Legendary rockers Mötley Crüe have issued their official statement on the retirement of guitarist Mick Mars.

“While change is never easy, we accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health. We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades, and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.

To say “enough is enough” is the ultimate act of courage. Mick’s sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history. We’ll continue to honor his musical legacy.

We will carry out Mick’s wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick’s shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We’ll see all you Crüeheads out on the road!” — Vince, Tommy & Nikki

“I’m honored to carry on Mick’s legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs.” — John 5

Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard 2023 – The World Tour

For show dates and info, please visit: www.motley.com