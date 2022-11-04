EVERCLEAR Releases New Single “Year of the Tiger”

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, has released their new single, “Year of the Tiger.” The politically-charged offering marks the first new song from the band since the release of their 2015 album, Black Is The New Black.

PRESS HERE to listen to “Year of the Tiger” and PRESS HERE to watch the official lyric video.

“After all of the events of the last almost 3 years with Covid, worldwide shutdowns, the political debacle of 2020…emanating from in and outside of MAGA world, I felt I needed to write a song that not just explained my anger and frustration, but a song that served as a mission statement,” shares Alexakis, who was also born in a Year of the Tiger in 1962. “I feel like the tiger should be the new symbol of the new Democratic party. We will not back down, we will not forget, we hit back, we challenge lies, and we refuse to be intimidated by ignorance or loud voices. To quote the song’s lyrics, ‘Here we are in the Year of the Tiger, we are where we are because of all the big lies.’ Tigers are everywhere.”

Everclear is celebrating 30 years as a band in 2022. In its honor, the four-piece – Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums) – has been on the road all across the U.S. on their headlining 30th Anniversary Tour, which featured special guests Fastball and The Nixons in the summer and Sponge this fall. The band also released a special remastered reissue of their 1993 debut album, World Of Noise, in June, making the currently out-of-print album available for the first time on digital streaming platforms. World Of Noise – 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition features all 12 original tracks plus 6 bonus songs including the previously unreleased “Drunk Again” and “Nervous & Weird 2001 Remix.” The reissue will be available on vinyl soon. PRESS HERE to listen.

Up next, Everclear heads overseas to the UK for a run of co-headlining tour dates throughout November with fellow ‘90s rockers Soul Asylum. The band will then wrap the year with a handful of headlining Southern California shows with Sponge supporting. For these shows, which includes a stop on the Sunset Strip at the famed Whisky a Go Go on December 1st, Everclear has teamed up with Border Kindness, a 501c3 nonprofit humanitarian-aid organization, for a toy drive, encouraging those in attendance to bring a new, unwrapped toy with them. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for details and to purchase tickets.

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singleson Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination. The original 1993 release of World Of Noise on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records, paired with the band’s significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they’d created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after. Beginning with their major-label debut, 1995’s platinum-selling album Sparkle and Fade, and its massive chart-topping hit “Santa Monica,” Everclear was soon a household name and catapulted into the masses, thus allowing their impressive three-decade career to prosper and endure. In recent years, Alexakis created and runs the annual Summerland Tour, which features a package of popular ‘90s alt rock bands, and also released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019.

PRESS HERE to watch a special commemorative anniversary video, “Everclear – 30 Years Gone: A Retrospective,” hosted by former MTV VJ, current radio host and longtime friend Matt Pinfield.

EVERCLEAR TOUR DATES

UK Tour co-headlining with Soul Asylum

Tuesday, November 8 Southampton @ The 1865

Wednesday, November 9 Leeds @ Old Woollen

Thursday, November 10 London @ Electric Ballroom

Friday, November 11 Manchester @ O2 Ritz

Sunday, November 13 Blackpool @ Waterloo

Monday, November 14 Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

Tuesday, November 15 Bristol @ The Fleece

Wednesday, November 16 Birmingham @ The Mill

Thursday, November 17 Oxford @ O2 Academy Oxford ^

Saturday, November 19 Newcastle @ The Cluny ^

Sunday, November 20 Glasgow@ Classic Grand ^

^ Everclear only; no Soul Asylum

30th Anniversary Tour Dates w/ Sponge supporting & Border Kindness Toy Drive

Thursday, December 1 West Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky a Go Go

Friday, December 2 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s (2 shows)

2023 Dates

April 26-29 Cancun, Mexico @ HootieFest: The Big Splash