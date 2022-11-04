TOMMY HOWELL Announces January 2023 Tour Dates

Fresh off the release of his latest singles “Whiskey Demon” and “Rose Hill“, Tommy has announced three new shows to kick off 2023!

January 12, 2023 – Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs – Tickets

January 13, 2023 – Macon, GA @ Society Garden – Tickets

January 14, 2023 – Jeffersonville, IN @ Maxwell’s House of Music – Tickets

All Tickets are now on sale!

Check out a curated playlist from Tommy Howell — From the Allman Brothers Band to Tyler Childers, it’ll cure what ails you!

ABOUT TOMMY HOWELL

You probably know him as actor C. Thomas Howell…as the character “Ponyboy” in the movie the Outsiders, where he won the hearts of millions and still does to this day…or maybe as “The Reaper” in the show Criminal Minds, where his dark & twisted character still reeks havoc in the minds of those who watched that storyline unfold. Tommy Howell is an accomplished actor, writer, director, producer and now adds singer and songwriter to that list.

On May 28, 2020, while the world was in the middle of a pandemic and in total lock down, Tommy Howell picked up a guitar. Lost in his newly found love of learning to strum, practice instantly turned to passion. His musical journey began simply learning to play his favorite songs by artists like Chris Stapleton, Drake White, and Whiskey Myers. What it turned into was Tommy writing songs that grip your soul and make us remember why we love the stories in and between the songs. Tommy finds himself writing with some of the most amazing songwriters in the business these days and there’s no looking back.