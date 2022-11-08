80s Techno-Thriller ‘WarGames’ To Receive 4K UHD Release In December Via Shout Factory!

It’s game on for the acclaimed sci-fi techno thriller WarGames as it arrives in a 4K UHD + Blu-Ray combo pack on December 20 from Shout! Factory. This release marks the classic film’s first time ever in 4K UHD, where fans will be treated to a new transfer from the original camera negative.

‘WarGames’ is currently available for pre-order at ShoutFactory.com. Customers ordering from the Shout! Factory website will receive an exclusive 18” x 24” rolled poster featuring the original theatrical artwork while supplies last.

The 80’s techno-thriller was directed by John Badham (Saturday Night Fever, Short Circuit) and received three Academy Award nominations. The film received a notable following and influenced the masses as it amplified early discussions of information technology.

Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) and Ally Sheedy (The Breakfast Club) star in this compelling drama filled with action, suspense and high-tech adventures! Featuring superb performances by Dabney Coleman and Barry Corbin, WarGames is “brilliant … funny … and provocative” (New York) – a fast-paced cyber-thriller.

Computer hacker David Lightman (Broderick) can bypass the most advanced security systems, break the most intricate secret codes and master even the most difficult computer games. But when he unwittingly taps into the Defense Department’s war computer, he initiates a confrontation of global proportions — World War III! Together with his girlfriend (Sheedy) and a wizardly computer genius (Tony Award winner John Wood), David must race against time to outwit his opponent … and prevent a nuclear Armageddon.

Disc 1: UHD

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

Feature-Length Audio Commentary By Director John Badham And Writers Lawrence Lasker And Walter F. Parkes

2160p Ultra High Definition (1.85:1) / Dolby Vision. English DTS-HD MA 5.1 & Stereo

Disc 2: Blu-ray

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

Feature-Length Audio Commentary By Director John Badham And Writers Lawrence Lasker And Walter F. Parkes

“Loading WarGames” Featurette

“Inside NORAD: Cold War Fortress” Featurette

“Attack Of The Hackers” Featurette

“Tic Tac Toe: A True Story” Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

1080p High Definition (1:85:1) / English DST-HD MA 5.1 & Stereo

Both UHD and BD have options for English SDH Subtitles