Synapse Films Sets March 2023 Release Date For Dario Argento’s ‘PHENOMENA’ 4K UHD Set!

Synapse Films has announced the upcoming release of Phenomena from Italian master of the macabre Dario Argento (Suspiria, Tenebrae)/ One of his most beautifully designed horror films, this release is now remastered in 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision in a standard two-disc set!

Synopsis: The young Jennifer Corvino, played by Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Connelly (Labyrinth, Top Gun: Maverick), is sent to a private Swiss academy for girls where a vicious killer is on the loose. Jennifer has the unique ability to telepathically communicate with insects and an entomologist, Dr. John McGregor (Donald Pleasence, Halloween, Escape from New York), enlists her help in locating the murderer. As the mystery unfolds, they find themselves in a bizarre murder plot with maggots, telepathic insects and a razor-wielding chimpanzee! Can Jennifer uncover the killer’s identity before becoming a victim herself?

Phenomena features a fantastic soundtrack from progressive-rock gods Goblin, British heavy metal masters Motörhead, Iron Maiden, Andi Sex Gang, Bill Wyman and Simon Boswell. Dalila Di Lazarro (Andy Warhol’s Frankenstein), Daria Nicolodi (Tenebrae), Patrick Bauchau (Clear and Present Danger) and Fiore Argento (Demons) also star in this truly unique, gory and unsettling thriller.

THIS TWO-DISC 4K UHD SET INCLUDES:

– 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray™ presentations in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

– 4K restorations of all three versions of Phenomena, including the original Italian version (116 mins.), the International cut (110 mins.), and the U.S. Creepers cut (83 mins.)

– Lossless English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 stereo soundtracks on the international version, derived from the original 4-channel Dolby Stereo elements

– Rare alternate DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 stereo mix on the international version, featuring different sound effects and music cues

– Lossless Italian DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 stereo soundtracks, derived from the original 4-channel Dolby Stereo elements

– Lossless English DTS-HD Master Audio 1.0 mono and 2.0 ‘stereo music version’ soundtrack on Creepers, mastered from the original 3 track DME magnetic mix

– Lossless “hybrid” English/Italian DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack

– Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

– English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack

– Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the hybrid soundtrack

– Original Italian and international theatrical trailers

– U.S. theatrical trailer and radio spots for Creepers

– Audio commentary by Troy Howarth, author of Murder by Design: The Unsane Cinema of Dario Argento (on Italian Version)

– Audio commentary on the international version by Argento scholar and author Derek Botelho and film historian, journalist and radio/television commentator David Del Valle

– Of Flies and Maggots, a feature-length 2017 documentary produced by Arrow Films, including interviews with co-writer/producer/director Dario Argento, actors Fiore Argento, Davide Marotta, Daria Nicolodi and others

– The Three Sarcophagi, a visual essay by Arrow Films producer Michael Mackenzie comparing the different cuts of Phenomena

– “Jennifer” music video, directed by Dario Argento

– Slipcover/o-card with beautiful artwork from artist Nick Charge

Reversible cover with original Italian Phenomena artwork

Swing by Synapse Films official site for this and other top-notch releases!