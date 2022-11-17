KORN Drops Remix of “Worst Is On Its Way” With Verses From DANNY BROWN and MEECHY DARKO of Flatbush Zombies

This year, KORN released their latest album Requiem via Loma Vista Recordings, and in support performed multiple sold out global headline tours in addition to the intimate one-off performance of Requiem Mass at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles.

Today, the band shares a new remix of Requiem standout single “Worst Is On Its Way,” reworked by HEALTH with verses from Danny Brown and Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies.

The remix arrives with a video that nods to the original “Worst Is On Its Way” music video which was directed by Craig Bernard and Culley Bunker and depicted the band’s high energy performance of the song in greyscale as individual members of the band are decomposed into animated particles with a series of visual effects and now also features appearances from Brown and Darko.

There has long been a dialogue between Korn’s music and hip hop, with the genre playing a large influence on the early development of Korn musically and aesthetically. In turn, Korn pioneered a new genre which has had a lasting impact across various strands of music. Notably, their influence has been particularly visible in some of the most exciting names in rap over the last decade — both sonically and aesthetically. Danny Brown especially has long cited Issues as his favorite album and went on to cover “Freak On A Leash” for Red Bull’s Danny Brown v. Rico Nasty SoundClash in 2021, which set Twitter buzzing with fans asking for a collaboration. Most recently, Brown spoke with Jonathan Davis for The Talkhouse this summer. With this new version of “Worst Is On Its Way,” Brown and fans’ wishes are brought into fruition with the two finally joining forces.

“Worst Is On Its Way” is not the only collaboration Korn has been planning. Yesterday, the group released their own hot sauce, “Here to Slay,” through HEATONIST as an ode to their Bakersfield, CA roots. Not too hot but loaded with flavor from roasted corn, onion and the best chipotle peppers marinated in adobo, the sauce will taste perfect on tacos, burritos, burgers, chili, and more. Korn’s Here To Slay hot sauce is available for purchase here.

Korn changed the world with the release of their self-titled debut album. It was a record that would pioneer a genre, while the band’s enduring success points to a larger cultural moment. The FADER notes, “There was an unexpected opening in the pop landscape and Korn articulated a generational coming-of-angst for a claustrophobic, self-surveilled consciousness. Korn became the soundtrack for a generation’s arrival as a snarling, thrashing, systemically-restrained freak show.”

Since forming, Korn has sold 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. Korn has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe.

The level of Korn’s reach transcends accolades and platinum certifications. They are “a genuine movement in a way bands cannot be now,” attests The Ringer. They represent a new archetype and radical innovation, their ability to transcend genre makes barriers seem irrelevant.

