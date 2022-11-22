DOKKEN ‘The Elektra Albums 1983-1987′ Box Set For January 2023 Release Via BMG

The 4 albums that made Dokken one of the ‘80s top rock bands are now being collected together as a box set (available in LP or CD formats) from BMG, ‘The Elektra Albums 1983-1987.’

Released on January 27, 2023, the limited edition set will include Dokken’s million-selling, worldwide charting first 4 studio albums (‘Breaking the Chains,’ ‘Tooth and Nail,’ ‘Under Lock and Key,’ and ‘Back for the Attack’) as a either a 5LP or 5CD set.

All of the albums feature the classic line-up of Don Dokken (vocals), George Lynch (guitar), Jeff Pilson (bass), and “Wild” Mick Brown (drums), and all have been newly remastered by Andy Pearce (Black Sabbath, Motorhead). Additionally, the LP box features 180g black vinyl.

Pre-order the boxset here: https://BMG.lnk.to/dokkenPR

Both LP & CD box sets include:

Breaking The Chains (1983) – US #136 Includes “Breaking The Chains” (#32 US Rock) and “Paris Is Burning (Live)”

Tooth And Nail (1984) – PLATINUM – US #49 Includes “Into The Fire” (#21 US Rock), “Just Got Lucky” (#27 US Rock), and “Alone Again” (#64 US Hot 100, #20 US Rock)

Under Lock And Key (1985) – PLATINUM – US #32 Includes “The Hunter” (#25 US Rock), “In My Dreams” (#77 US Hot 100, #24 US Rock)

Back For The Attack (1987) – PLATINUM – US #13 Includes The Theme From Nightmare On Elm Street 3, “Dream Warriors” (#22 US Rock), “Burning Like A Flame” (#72 US Hot 100, #20 US Rock), and “Prisoner” (#37 US Rock)



5LP boxset includes:

Breaking The Chains 1LP

Tooth And Nail 1LP

Under Lock And Key 1LP

Back For The Attack 2LP

4CD boxset includes:

Breaking The Chains 1CD

Tooth And Nail 1CD

Under Lock And Key 1CD

Back For The Attack 1CD

Hailing from Los Angeles, Dokken released a string of platinum albums throughout the 1980’s, and toured the globe with the biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal, including Van Halen, Aerosmith, Metallica, Scorpions, and Kiss.

The band had several hit singles on the Mainstream Rock and Billboard Hot 100 charts, and were all over MTV with their videos for “Breaking The Chains”, “Alone Again”, “Into The Fire”, “In My Dreams”, “It’s Not Love”, “Burning Like A Flame” and especially the Theme from Nightmare on Elm Street 3, “Dream Warriors’, where they starred alongside Freddy Krueger.

Dokken have sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, and their live album, Beast from the East was nominated for the inaugural Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 1989.

And now, fans will get to experience – and hear – all four classic albums in a way they had never been able to before.

Catch up on all things DOKKEN via the band’s official website at www.dokken.net.