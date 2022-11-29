RIKI RACHTMAN Announces December Dates For “One Foot In The Gutter” One Man Show

After his sold out on stage debut in Charlotte, North Carolina, former host of Headbangers Ball, and creator of the iconic Cathouse nightclub in Hollywood Riki Rachtman will take One Foot In The Gutter on the road for five shows in December.

For decades Riki has been the face of hard rock and heavy metal having worked with some of the biggest names in rock n roll. As the host of MTV’s Headbangers Ball Riki was the guy with Alice in Chains at Action Park. He was with Nirvana when Kurt wore the ball gown.As the owner of the night club Cathouse Riki was there as some of his friends became the biggest rock n roll bands in the world. From trying to calm a situation with Axl Rose when he began to chase David Bowie down the street in a rage. To having Shannon Hoon the singer of Blind Melon as his receptionist. Some of the most decadent tales in rock happened behind the doors of the Cathouse. Most of those stories were never told. Riki was there through it all not as a bystander but an important part of one of the most notorious era’s in music

One Foot In The Gutter is Riki Rachtman’s one man show currently playing in 5 cities. Cleveland Ohio, Columbus Ohio, Flint Michigan, Buffalo New York and Sellersville, Pennsylvania. The show is a fun fast paced non stop roller coaster ride jam packed with stories, tales and true life fables from Riki himself….from growing up in Hollywood, to all the raunch roll sleaze and debauchery that happened at the Cathouse. Never before has he shared his experiences of Headbangers Ball in an uncensored spoken word event. However there is much more than that. The struggles and hurdles that found Riki go from Rags to Riches to Rags several times. Riki is uncensored, unapologetic and not at a loss for words.

Tickets are on sale now at www.cathousehollywood.com

December 7 Cleveland, OH – The Winchesters

December 8 Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs

December 9 Flint, MI – Machine Shop

December 10 Buffalo, NY – The Rec Room

December 11 Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater