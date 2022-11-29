‘The Dentist Collection’ Set To Debut on Blu-ray In January Via Vestron Video Collector’s Series

Behind every clean, white surface lies the stench of decay. The Dentist Collection, which includes both The Dentist and its sequel The Dentist 2, will be released for the first time on Blu-ray™ + Digital January 24 from Lionsgate.

Featuring two-time Primetime Emmy Award® nominee Corbin Bernsen (1988 and 1987, TV’s “L.A. Law,” Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Major League, Major League II), this horror collection follows dentist Dr. Feinstone who has everything including a beautiful wife and a successful career in dentistry. That is, until he discovers his wife cheating on him. After going insane, he enacts cruel dental torture on his patients.

The Dentist Collection Blu-ray™ + Digital will be available for the suggested retail price of $17.99.

Official Synopsis: Where there’s a drill, there’s a way. Corbin Bernsen stars as homicidal dentist Dr. Alan Feinstone in these two horror favorites, available for the first time on Blu-ray™. In The Dentist, Beverly Hills dentist Dr. Feinstone seems to have the perfect, ordered life — until the discovery of his wife’s affair with the pool boy sends him off the deep end, unlocking the killer inside. The Dentist 2 finds the evil doctor in a maximum-security mental hospital…but not for long, as he escapes to a small town and turns his attentions to a new love interest and new victims.



SPECIAL FEATURES

THE DENTIST:

Audio Commentary with Director Brian Yuzna and Special Makeup Effects Supervisor Anthony C. Ferrante

Isolated Score Selections & Audio Interviews with Composer Alan Howarth and Director of Photography Levie Isaacks

“The Doctor Is Insane” – An Interview with Actor Corbin Bernsen

“Medical Malpractice” – An Interview with Cowriter Dennis Paoli

“Mouths of Madness” – Interviews with Special Makeup Effects Supervisor Anthony C. Ferrante and Makeup Effects Artist J.M. Logan

Trailer

Still Gallery

THE DENTIST 2:

Audio Commentary with Director Brian Yuzna and Special Makeup Effects Supervisor Anthony C. Ferrante

Isolated Score Selections & Audio Interviews with Composer Alan Howarth and Editor Christopher Roth

“Jamie’s New Neighbor” – An Interview with Actress Jillian McWhirter

“A Tale of Two Dentists” – An Interview with Producer Pierre David

Mouths of Madness: The Dentist 2 – Interviews with Special Make-Up Effects Supervisor Anthony C. Ferrante and Make-up Effects Artist J.M. Logan

Trailer

Still Gallery