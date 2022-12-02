FASTEST LAND ANIMAL To Release ‘East Coast, West Coast, In Between’ Album In January 2023!

With two recent lyric videos approaching 1 million views in less than a month, New York’s best kept secret Fastest Land Animal (FLA) are offering their interpretation of The Police classic “Next to You.” The punk rock influenced cover adds a fresh spin to an already iconic track with a grittier sound propelled by heavy guitar and synth breakdown. In addition to the track, FLA has announced their forthcoming album, East Coast, West Coast, In Between, will be released on January 20th.

The 12-track offering demonstrates a natural progression for the band, diving further into their punk and experimental influences and providing a little something for everyone. Listen to “Next To You” HERE and watch the lyric video HERE.

“FLA loves the Police for their uncanny ability to have written such pretty melodies and make them sound so bad ass,” shares the band. “FLA strives to be as pretty and ugly as the Police in 1978.”

FLA’s highly anticipated upcoming album, East Coast, West Coast, In Between, was recorded over the course of the last year remotely. Each member, John Cusimano, aka Screamin’ Jack Novak (vocals), Jonny Blaze, aka Alfonse Castillo (guitars and bass) and Andrew Meskin, aka Shark Samuels (drums) laid down their respective tracks from their homes via video chat. Earlier this fall, the group released two songs from the album, “Out of Range” and “Cowboys in Nashville,” both of which have already received nearly one million views on YouTube. East Coast, West Coast, In Between was produced by legendary producer Don Gilmore (Linkin Park, Good Charlotte), mixed by five-time Grammy Award winner Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Bruce Springsteen) and mastered by Grammy Award winner Ted Jensen (Guns N’ Roses, The Police).

‘East Coast, West Coast, In Between’ Track list:

1. Run and Hide

2. Getaway Car

3. Out of Range

4. Cowboys in Nashville

5. Girl Like You

6. My Mistake

7. Next To You

8. Blame You Now

9. Black Out

10. Perfectly Honest

11. Mercy Kiss

12. Rubber Hits the Road

ABOUT FASTEST LAND ANIMAL

Fastest Land Animal (FLA) is an energetic punk rock band consisting of native New Yorkers, John Cusimano, aka Screamin’ Jack Novak (vocals), Jonny Blaze, aka Alfonse Castillo (guitars and bass) and Andrew Meskin, aka Shark Samuels (drums). Formed during the worldwide shutdown, FLA took recording into their own hands, writing and laying down tracks from their respective homes before releasing their self-titled debut in 2021. Their fresh approach to punk rock and innovative music videos have gained them a strong social media following as well as multiple videos with over one million views and touring slots with bands such as Tesla. Now, the trio is gearing up to release their sophomore album, East Coast, West Coast, In Between, in January 2023.

